'Clean up your mess, Kevin': Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries responds to Maxine Waters censure effort by telling GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to 'sit this one out'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eliza Relman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
hakeem jeffries
House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks during a press conference on Feb. 3, 2021. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries admonished Republican efforts to censure Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.

  • Jeffries argued that GOP leaders are hypocrites for condemning Waters' comments urging protesters to "get more confrontational."

  • "Clean up your mess, Kevin. Sit this one out," Jeffries said, referring to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the 4th-highest ranking House Democrat, admonished Republican efforts to censure Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters and argued the GOP should deal with their own "mess" before attacking Democrats.

"Kevin McCarthy should focus on his own conference, because the Republicans in the House are a mess right now," Jeffries told reporters. "Perhaps he should sit this one out."

Jeffries named specific Republican lawmakers who've been mired in controversy in recent months.

"Lauren Boebert is a mess. Matt Gaetz is a mess. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a mess," he said. "Clean up your mess, Kevin. Sit this one out."

Waters is facing criticism for telling a group of supporters to "get more confrontational" if former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murdering George Floyd, is acquitted. She made her comments during a visit to Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, where Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by a police officer last week.

"We've got to stay on the street, and we've got to get more active. We've got to get more confrontational," she said. "We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business."

The judge overseeing Chauvin's trial called Waters' remarks "abhorrent" and said they could warrant an appeal once the case is decided. The jury's verdict is expected to be made public on Tuesday afternoon.

Republicans are planning to hold a vote to censure Waters on Tuesday afternoon. The party has refused to censure their own members who've been accused of making comments that incited violence, including before and during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended Waters, saying the congresswoman's remarks were "absolutely not" meant to incite violence.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats halt GOP effort to censure Rep. Maxine Waters for comments about Derek Chauvin trial

    “We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business," Waters told protesters Saturday.

  • Republican effort fails to censure Maxine Waters after Chauvin trial judge's admonishment

    The resolution, introduced by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., went down on a party line vote.

  • 'Did I strike a nerve?': House police reform hearing erupts into Demings, Jordan shouting match

    "I have the floor, Mr. Jordan," Demings shouted.

  • Democratic leaders find a way to defuse conservatives’ House floor sabotage

    The GOP tactics have made it virtually impossible to fast-track noncontroversial bills that are critical to running the House.

  • GOP fails to censure Waters with nation on edge over Chauvin verdict

    Three or four centrist Democrats privately considered backing the effort to reprimand Waters, according to multiple congressional sources.

  • McCarthy to introduce resolution to censure Maxine Waters over "confrontational" comments

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced plans to introduce a resolution censuring Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who over the weekend said protesters should "get more confrontational" if Derek Chauvin is acquitted.Why it matters: Republicans have honed in on her comments, as the judge presiding over the Chauvin trial called her words "abhorrent."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeVideo footage shows Waters telling the press "we are looking for a guilty verdict" in Chauvin's trial."If nothing [happens], then we know ... we've got to not only stay in the streets, that we've got to fight for justice. That I am very hopeful, and I hope that we're going to get a verdict that is a guilty, guilty, guilty. And if we don't, we cannot go away," Waters said. "We've got to stay on the streets," she said when asked what protesters should do if the verdict is not guilty. "We've got to get more active. We've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know we mean business."What they're saying: "This weekend in Minnesota, Maxine Waters broke the law by violating curfew and then incited violence," McCarthy tweeted. "Speaker Pelosi is ignoring Waters’ behavior—that’s why I am introducing a resolution to censure Rep. Waters for these dangerous comments."Earlier in the day, the Republican Study Committee derisively called Waters "kerosine Maxine" in a news release.The Republican National Committee also piled on, calling Democrats the "no more policing" party.The other side: Waters accused Republicans of willfully distorting her remarks, telling theGrio she was referring to "confronting the justice system, confronting the policing that’s going on, I’m talking about speaking up." "Republicans will jump on any word, any line and try to make it fit their message and their cause for denouncing us and denying us, basically calling us violent … any time they see an opportunity to seize on a word."Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has stood by Waters, telling reporters she meant confrontation "in the manner of the civil rights movement," per Politico. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sen. Durban: Republicans alarmed that 'too many voters are showing up'

    "The problem is obvious," Durbin said. "Too many people are showing up."The Delaware Democrat chaired a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday titled, "Jim Crow 2021: The Latest Assault on the Right to Vote," focused on efforts by Republicans in Georgia and elsewhere to implement new voting laws that critics say will limit voting access by African-Americans and other minorities that lead Democratic.Georgia's new law imposed tougher requirements for absentee ballots and made it illegal for members of the public to offer food and water to voters in line."Among Georgia voters who returned absentee ballots, we get an answer to our question," Durbin said in his opening remarks. "Sixty-five percent of those who returned absentee ballots voted for [Democratic] President Biden. Thirty-five percent for [Republican] Donald Trump."

  • Florida county sheriff tells new residents 'don't register to vote and vote the stupid way you did up north'

    "There's a reason that this place is fun," Sheriff Grady Judd said, drawing laughter from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who just enacted an "anti-riot" bill.

  • Report: Watchdog blocked inquiry on Secret Service conduct in Trump administration

    Despite recommendations from career staff, a federal watchdog for the Secret Service last year declined to take up probes into the agency's handling of Black Lives Matter protests in D.C., and on the spread of COVID-19 among Secret Service members, according to the Project On Government Oversight. Flashback: Law enforcement agencies used tear gas and physical force to remove protestors from Lafayette Square last year, allowing the Secret Service to take then-President Trump across the street to a photo-op in front of a church.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. The church's clergy accused Trump of using their building as a prop. Some individuals who walked with Trump to the church apologized for their participation or said they were not aware of what was happening. What we know: Department of Homeland Security inspector general Joseph Cuffari rejected a recommendation by career staff to look into Secret Service's role in the incident. Cuffari also declined to investigate Secret Service protocols on COVID-19 and how they apply to agents and officers who are in close proximity to the president. "An investigation would also likely have examined Secret Service protocols last October when Trump, presumably still contagious with COVID-19, ignored medical advice and rode around waving to supporters from a presidential SUV as Secret Service agents were sealed inside with him," POGO notes. What they're saying: “Our office does not have the resources to approve every oversight proposal,” a spokesperson for Cuffari’s office told POGO. “We have to make tough strategic decisions about how to best use our resources for greatest impact across the Department. In both of these cases, we determined that resources would have a higher impact elsewhere.”Of note: Cuffari still holds his role three months into the Biden administration. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Romney introduces legislation to tackle Social Security's funding shortfalls

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is leading a bipartisan coalition to help buoy Social Security among other federal trust programs that are in funding straits.

  • The livestream launch of the MyPillowGuy's "free speech" social media site is a glorious disaster, everyone

    We’re on Day Two of Mike Lindell’s livestream “launch” of Frank, the MAGA cultist MyPillow CEO’s new “free speech” “social media” “platform.” We feel compelled to use so many quotations because there are many addendums to that statement. “Launch” is being generous, given that technical difficulties made it initially impossible for visitors to sign up for the service—Mike blames this on Antifa hackers, for what it’s worth (which is nothing). “Free speech” needs an asterisk, too, because Lindell at one point alleged, “You don’t get to use the four swear words: the c-word, the n-word, the f-word, or God’s name in vain.” So there’s that. “Social media” also needs clarification, because: see “launch.”

  • Elon Musk said he was a Secret Service 'special agent' when he donated to the Republican Party, an FEC filing shows

    Elon Musk listed his occupation as "special agent" and his employer as the USSS when he donated $990 to the Republican National Committee in January.

  • Officer Brian Sicknick Died of Natural Causes after Capitol Riot, Medical Examiner Says

    Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes a day after supporters of President Trump rioted at the Capitol on January 6, the chief medical examiner for Washington, D.C., told the Washington Post on Monday. Francisco J. Diaz, the examiner, said Sicknick died after suffering two strokes the day after the riot, caused by a blood clot that prevented flow to the base of Sicknick’s brain stem. Diaz added that “all that transpired” during the Capitol riot “played a role in his condition.” Two rioters are charged with attacking Sicknick with a chemical irritant. Diaz’s determination that Sicknick died of natural causes will likely hamper prosecutors’ efforts to charge the two rioters with homicide. The medical examiner’s office “took the appropriate amount of time to evaluate all the evidence,” acting deputy mayor for public safety Christopher Geldhart told the Post. Geldhart added that Diaz “felt he was able to make this call in good conscience.” Sicknick joined the Capitol Police in 2008, and was honored at the Capitol following his death. Police said that Sicknick collapsed after he returned to his office in the wake of the riot. Conflicting reports emerged of the circumstances of Sicknick’s death. Then-acting U.S. attorney general Jeffrey Rosen said on January 8 that Sicknick died of “the injuries he suffered defending the U.S. Capitol.” Law enforcement officials initially told the New York Times that rioters hit Sicknick with a fire extinguisher, however weeks later police investigators and medical examiners could not agree on a cause of death. The Capitol Police released a statement saying the department “accepts the findings” of the medical examiner that “Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes. This does not change the fact that Officer Sicknick died in the line of duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.” US Capitol Police issue a statement in response, saying in part, “This does not change the fact Officer Sicknick died in the line of duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.” pic.twitter.com/DLsLSdwoF0 — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) April 19, 2021

  • Florida county sheriff warns rioters they will 'go to jail forthwith'

    Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd tells 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' protesters don't have a right to be violent

  • Radical Islamist party frees 11 Pakistani police hostages

    An outlawed Pakistani Islamist political group freed 11 police a day after taking them hostage in the eastern city of Lahore amid violent clashes with security forces, the country’s interior minister said Monday. Supporters of the hard-line Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party attacked a police station near their rallying point Sunday and took the police officers hostage.

  • Senate Democrats’ campaign arm outraises Republican counterpart for second straight month

    The Democrats’ Senate campaign arm raised nearly $9.3 million in March and will report more than $13 million in the bank when it files its monthly financial report Tuesday, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The haul for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee topped its Republican counterpart for the second straight month. But its total for the first quarter trailed slightly, and the DSCC still has a sizable chunk of debt to pay off.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The DSCC’s March fundraising brought its total quarterly haul to roughly $22.7 million, according to data provided exclusively to Axios.A DSCC aide said last month was the committee’s best-ever showing in March of an election cycle off-year, and its best-ever off-year month for grassroots fundraising.The National Republican Senatorial Committee raised about a million less during March. But it had a slight edge in first-quarter fundraising, with just over $23 million, Politico reported last week.What they’re saying: “The DSCC’s record-breaking fundraising reflects the strength of our grassroots support and is powered by Americans across the country who understand the importance of protecting and expanding Democrats’ Senate majority,” executive director Christie Roberts said in a statement.Yes, but: While the DSCC entered April with more cash on hand than the NRSC, Democrats must contend with substantially more debt.According to the DSCC aide, the committee paid down $3 million of an outstanding $18 million loan last month. The remaining $15 million is due by June 2022.The NRSC, meanwhile, paid off its remaining $5.4 million in debt last month.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s New Advisory Role to Dad Donald Trump May Signify a Power Shake-Up Among Siblings

    Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former POTUS Donald J. Trump, has reportedly been promoted to a senior adviser role within the Trump family’s inner circle, after years in which sibling Ivanka Trump, along with husband Jared Kushner, was the one to hold that title while their father was in the White House (this […]

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she'll introduce a resolution to expel Rep. Maxine Waters for her 'continual incitement of violence'

    Waters spoke to protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Saturday night after protests erupted following the police shooting of Daunte Wright.

  • This is the most concentrated coffee in the world — and more than 5,000 people swear by it: 'I am hooked'

    Jot's coffee is strong and sustainable, and its makers promise you'll never make instant coffee again.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs 'anti-riot' bill that grants civil immunity to drivers who hit protesters and protects police budgets from being cut

    DeSantis pushed the bill, which he signed Monday, last year in the wake of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.