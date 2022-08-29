How to clean your pillows, because they're full of dead bugs

You should generally wash your sheets and pillowcases about once a week—on rare occasion, you can maybe wait two weeks. (If it’s any longer than that, we need to talk—especially if your pets sleep in the bed). But has it ever occurred to you to wash your pillows?

It turns out, your pillows are ideal breeding grounds for dust mites and the flu. One British study found that after two years, approximately one-third of a pillow’s weight contains dead skin, dust mites (which eat the dead skin), and droppings (poop from all those mites). Beyond being gross, dust mites affect the majority of allergy sufferers, too.

Your gut reaction to that may be to run and purchase new pillows, but it's not exactly a financially sound decision to buy new pillows every week. But take a look at a pillow’s care label and you might find some welcome news: many pillows can go right in the washing machine, and others aren’t hard to clean by hand.

Experts recommend washing your pillows every six months to prolong the lifespan. Here's what you need to know:

How to wash pillows

Read a pillow's care label before you toss it in the washer. We love the Coop Home Goods Original pillow partly because it's machine-washable.

First, check the wash instructions on your pillows’ tags to make sure they can be tossed in the washing machine. This will vary based on the material and even the manufacturer. (For instance, the Slumber Cloud down alternative pillow is A-OK in the washer, but the Brooklinen down alternative pillow is spot- or dry clean only. Remove any pillow covers like pillow protectors, pillowcases, and shams. Put them in the washing machine if they can safely go. Put your pillows in the washing machine. In a top-loading machine, use at least two pillows at a time to keep the machine balanced. Add a small amount of laundry detergent. Use the gentle cycle at the water temperature specified. For example, Casper down pillows require warm water, whereas Parachute down pillows call for cool water. You’ll generally avoid hot water altogether. Tumble dry on low heat, adding a couple of tennis balls or dryer balls to help fluff them. If you’re in the market, we think the Budieggs wool dryer balls could last for at least 10,000 loads, based on our tests. Wait till the pillows are completely dry before making your bed again.

How to wash memory foam pillows

We love the Leesa memory foam pillow, but it's not machine-washable.

Placing foam pillows in the washing machine is an iffy proposition. Some experts claim that it can be done carefully, but manufacturers are in pretty firm agreement that it should never be done at all. Instead, it’s best to dry clean or spot treat them with a damp cloth and a mild soap solution made with a small amount of detergent.

Remove your memory foam pillow from the pillowcase. You can machine-wash the pillow cover. Use a handheld vacuum to remove dust and other debris. Tackle any stains with a lint-free cloth and gentle cleaning agent, such as baking soda or a diluted laundry soap solution. Let the pillow air dry, checking that it’s not wet before placing it back on your bed. Wet foam material can trap moisture, leading to mold.

If you insist on washing and drying it in a machine, be extremely careful. Doing so may void your warranty, and the agitator in a washing machine may cause the foam to break up, so either use a front load washing machine or a top loader with no agitator. Use cold water and the delicate cycle, then tumble dry on the lowest heat possible. Again, we don’t recommend doing this, but if you do, be as gentle as possible.

When is it time to buy new pillows?

It's probably time for a new bed pillow if it's been a couple years since you last replaced it.

No pillow is meant to last forever. Some stains won't wash out, and your aching neck or sore back may demand a change. That's when it might be a good idea to replace it. Sleep experts suggest replacing a pillow every few years, however these questions may be helpful in deciding when to upgrade:

Do your head and neck feel unsupported?

Do you wake up sneezing or congested every day?

Is the pillow losing its shape or lumpy?

Does your pillow have to be fluffed up for support?

If you fold the pillow in half, does it stay folded?

These are all signs to replace a pillow—and we've got several recommendations. Of course, your purchase will depend on your sleep position—the best pillow for side sleepers isn’t necessarily the best pillow for stomach sleepers. Your budget and material preferences will factor in, but here are some of the best pillows we’ve tested.

We can’t say enough great things about the Coop Home Goods Original pillow. It’s overstuffed with a blended fill (shredded memory foam and microfiber), so you can add or remove fill to find your ideal height. We also like that the brand says every part can be tossed in the washing machine. Coop recommends avoiding fabric softener and bleach, as well as fastening the zipper with a safety pin to contain the filling when washing.

For back sleepers, we recommend the Leesa premium foam pillow. It’s lightweight yet firm and sinks in _just_ a bit when you plop your head down at night. The cashmere-soft cover is machine-washable, though you’ll have to stick to spot-cleaning the actual foam pillow.

If you prefer feather pillows, the Brooklinen down pillow comes in three firmness levels to accommodate different sleep positions. Spot-clean as needed, or take it to the dry cleaner. We’re also fans of Brooklinen’s 365-day return policy.

If you’re investing in a new pillow, pick up a pillow protector, too. It’ll help keep out sweat and drool—which is important, since moisture can lead to various fungi. Our favorite is the Brooklinen pillow protector. It’s got a silky texture, and best of all, our tester didn’t even notice it under her pillowcase.

