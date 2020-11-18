Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged NASA-Based Hydrogen Engineering Firm, Cryotek, as Its Engineering Design Partner to Commercialize Its Patented Hydrogen Filling Technology

Clean Power Capital Corp.
·6 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6A)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Poweror the “Company” or "MOVE"). The Company’s 90 percent owned subsidiary PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Cryotek (cryotek.com) pursuant to an 8-month contract to provide engineering and design for the next generation PowerTap hydrogen filling stations, which is planned to be deployed across North America starting in 2021. The engineering design will include:

  • Next Generation PowerTap Onsite Steam Methane Reformer (“SMR”) solution capable of producing 1,000kg+ per day;

  • Gaseous and Liquid Hydrogen storage solutions capable of 1,000kg+ or more per day;

  • CO2 capture solutions;

  • Advanced hydrogen dispensing unit; and

  • Artist rendition of proposed final hydrogen filling station.

Cryotek is a hydrogen engineering firm led by CEO Cody Bateman. Mr. Bateman started this firm in 1989 as Advantex Research to focus on developing engineering solutions of complex problems associated with various industries including oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, airlines and energy. In 2018, the company was rebranded to Cryotek to focus on cryogenic solutions for NASA (USA National Aeronautics and Space Administration) and the USA Department of Energy. Since then, Cryotek has focused on the future of liquid hydrogen as the energy of the future and has become a leader in the field by developing smaller hydrogen steam methane reformation (SMR) units.

This is an excellent opportunity to work with PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. to combine our patented technologies, intellectual properties and trade secrets to deliver the next generation of the well-known PowerTap delivery system of hydrogen for the future. We have spent the last few months evaluating PowerTap’s intellectual property and design and we believe that by incorporating it with our proven technology that we will clearly have the most advanced, smallest footprint steam methane reformation hydrogen production solution and liquid storage for the trucking and automobile industry,” said Cody Bateman, CEO of Cryotek.

PowerTap is excited to work with Cryotek as our engineering and design partner to commercialize the next generation of PowerTap hydrogen filling stations. Cody Bateman and his world class engineering team are the ideal partner for PowerTap as we plan our aggressive roll out of hydrogen filling stations commencing in 2021,” said Raghu Kilambi, CEO of PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp.

Hydrogen powered vehicles have major advantages over battery electric, gas, and diesel vehicles (driving range, quicker filling time and cost per mile). Billions of dollars’ worth of hydrogen long haul trucks and cars are expected on the market in next 2-4 years from incumbents and upstarts in the next 36 months. Hydrogen-powered vehicles generate electrical power in a fuel cell, emitting only water vapor and warm air.

The major advantage of this new technology over other hydrogen filling station systems is the small physical footprint for onsite hydrogen production and storage (700 Square Feet). These new modular stations are fabricated at a central manufacturing center and delivered to existing gas stations to augment their product offering. Each hydrogen station is then fully operational within two weeks from delivery. Most existing USA hydrogen filling stations must have their hydrogen delivered at a much higher costs than PowerTap’s on-site hydrogen production cost. PowerTap’s technology-based hydrogen filling stations are currently located in private enterprises and public stations in California, Texas, Massachusetts, and Maryland.

About PowerTap

The Company acquired a 90 percent interest in PowerTap on October 27, 2020 (see the Company’s news release on October 28, 2020). PowerTap is leading the charge to build out cost-effective hydrogen fueling infrastructure through its environmentally friendly intellectual property, product design for the modularized and lowest tier production cost of hydrogen, and launch plan. PowerTap technology-based hydrogen fueling stations are located in private enterprises and public stations (near LAX airport) in California, Texas, Massachusetts, and Maryland. Additional information about PowerTap may be found at its website at http://www.powertapfuels.com.

ABOUT CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP.

Clean Power is an investment company that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in our investments. A copy of Clean Power’s amended and restated investment policy may be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Joel Dumaresq”

Joel Dumaresq
CEO
+1 (604) 687-2038
info@cleanpower.capital

Learn more about Clean Power by visiting our website at: https://cleanpower.capital/.

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Clean Power. Some assumptions include, without limitation, the development of hydrogen powered vehicles by vehicle makers, the adoption of hydrogen powered vehicles by the market, legislation and regulations favoring the use of hydrogen as an alternative energy source, the Company’s ability to build out its planned hydrogen fueling station network, and the Company’s ability to raise sufficient funds to fund its business plan. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. This press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, among other things, the timing and ability of the Company to complete any potential investments or acquisitions, if at all, and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.


