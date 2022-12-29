Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2): Are Analysts Optimistic?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Clean Power Hydrogen Plc's (LON:CPH2) future prospects. Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The UK£82m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of UK£3.3m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£2.3m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Clean Power Hydrogen's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Clean Power Hydrogen, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of UK£2.3m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 97%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Clean Power Hydrogen's upcoming projects, though, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Clean Power Hydrogen currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

