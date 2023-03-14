Clean up on savings on our top Bissell vacuum that's great for pet parents—save $30 at Amazon

This pet vacuum is our top pick when it comes to best carpet cleaners.

Cleaning carpets can be a daunting task, but when you're equipped with a top quality vacuum, messes are no hassle. The Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution is a beast when it comes to pet hair, stains and simple spills. When we tested vacuums, we were impressed with the ProHeat's power and I personally am consistently impressed with this vacuum's ability to remove massive amounts of pet hair. With two dogs constantly using my rugs as their personal napkins, this Bissell vacuum is a must-have in my home.

We take cleaning seriously, whether we're in the midst of a winter hibernation or are planning to host a party. But keeping your space clean can be tough, especially when you have pets. If a heavy duty vacuum is also a necessity in your home, this Amazon deal is made for you.

At 17.5 pounds, this Bissell vacuum is large and in charge. While it does take up a bit of space, when you consider what you're getting, it's worth finding a place for. With over 24,000 reviews on Amazon, this vacuum includes a bonus 3-inch Tough Stain Tool and 2-in-1 Pet Upholstery Tool. Both help to remove pet hair, stains and odors from carpets and upholstery without having to use any extra elbow grease.

High ratings and customer reviews often mention that this vacuum is easy to use and also easy to clean once you've finished vacuuming and is touted as a "lifesaver for caregivers.

Paired with the Bissell Professional Pet Urine Eliminator, this vacuum is a household essential. Plus, every purchase helps to save homeless animals via the Bissell Pet Foundation!

