What Is Clean Seas Seafood's (ASX:CSS) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Clean Seas Seafood (ASX:CSS) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 39% in the last month alone, although it is still down 6.4% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 28% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Clean Seas Seafood Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Clean Seas Seafood's P/E of 5.72 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Clean Seas Seafood has a lower P/E than the average (17.6) in the food industry classification.

Clean Seas Seafood's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

In the last year, Clean Seas Seafood grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 258% gain was both fast and well deserved.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Clean Seas Seafood's Balance Sheet

Clean Seas Seafood has net debt worth just 6.5% of its market capitalization. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Clean Seas Seafood's P/E Ratio

Clean Seas Seafood has a P/E of 5.7. That's below the average in the AU market, which is 13.8. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Clean Seas Seafood's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 4.1 to 5.7 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.