Clean Up Your Self-Care Regime With These Sustainable Options

Kate Reggev
  • Your dentist would definitely be disappointed if you neglected your teeth during your self-care revamp, and Cincinnati-based Fill More Waste Less has everything you need for your dental hygiene routine. The company is on a mission to make using zero-waste products accessible, and that commitment goes all the way to the nitty-gritty, including your teeth. Try out their zero-waste, plastic-free, waterless <a href="https://fillmorewasteless.com/shop/unpaste-toothpaste-tabs-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:toothpaste tabs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">toothpaste tabs</a> that come to life when you chew them into a minty paste and then brush (possibly with their <a href="https://fillmorewasteless.com/shop/bamboo-toothbrush" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bamboo toothbrush" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bamboo toothbrush</a>!) like you would with traditional toothpaste. Finish off with some <a href="https://fillmorewasteless.com/shop/vegan-compostable-floss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegan compostable floss" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vegan compostable floss</a> made from coated bamboo fibers and activated charcoal. $7, Fill More Waste Less. <a href="https://fillmorewasteless.com/shop/unpaste-toothpaste-tabs-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Whether you’re in the market for laundry or dish detergent, Dropps had you covered with biodegradable, dissolvable capsules. Its products ship in recycled cardboard packaging that is fully compostable and recyclable, and the cleaners in the pods are plant-based and dye-free to boot (for full transparency—no pun intended!—you can check out the list of ingredients <a href="https://www.dropps.com/blogs/ingredients" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a>). Dropps has three different types of laundry pods for all your fabric needs, whether you’re doing a heavy load or need something a little more delicate for babies and pets, and the brand also has fabric softener and dryer balls. $24, Dropps. <a href="https://www.dropps.com/products/stain-odor-unscented-laundry-detergent-pods" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Mater Soap’s <a href="https://www.matersoap.com/bar-soap/mater-kitchen-pack" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kitchen Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kitchen Set</a> is a simple, plastic-free natural alternative for your kitchen sink that combines multi-purpose handmade kitchen soap with a bamboo soap dish that helps the soap air dry in between uses. It is biodegradable, zero-waste, and septic safe, and its all-natural ingredients make it tough enough for dishes, pots, pans, and even countertops—but still soft enough for your delicate hands. $30, Mater Soap. <a href="https://www.matersoap.com/bar-soap/mater-kitchen-pack" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If you’re showering with body wash, chances are you’re lathering yourself with…mostly water. The majority of body washes contain upwards of 70% water, which means there’s tons (literally!) of water used in the manufacturing of these products—and then that water is shipped around the world, only to be mixed with more water when you shower. Plus Body Wash is a just-add-water all-over cleanser that comes in a dissolvable sachet made of wood pulp from sustainably planted forests. Shipped to you using significantly lower emissions than traditional liquid body wash, even the ink on the packaging is non-toxic, bio-renewable, and FDA approved, so it will all dissolve down the drain without a trace. $17, Plus. <a href="https://cleanwith.plus/products/body-wash-cloud" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If you’re in search of sustainable, plastic-free cleansers but prefer the convenience of liquid soaps rather than bars, look no further than Swedish-designed hand soap company Forgo’s system of powdered hand soap that pairs with one of the brand’s beautifully designed glass soap dispensers. (We loved the concept so much, we included them in the <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/the-cleverest-awards-2020-50-products-that-work-harder-in-your-home?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cleverest Awards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cleverest Awards</a> last year.) Available in three scents, the soap arrives in biodegradable paper sachets made from recycled paper, and the glass bottles are made by artisans in Portugal; all you have to do is add water, mix, and pump. $55, Forgo. <a href="https://www.forgo.se/collections/hand-care/products/hand-wash-starter-kit?variant=33548004524077" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Founded in Los Angeles, Papr has formulated a line of deodorants that are all made from natural, vegan ingredients (like baking soda, coconut oil, essential oils, and shea butter) wrapped in packaging that is both biodegradable and sourced from sustainable resources including Forest Stewardship Council–certified paper and a super thin layer of PLA membrane (cornstarch). Pick from five scents ranging from crisp and clean to rich and musky for whatever vibe you’re feeling at the moment. $14, Paper Cosmetics. <a href="https://papercosmetics.com/products/from-dusk-till-dawn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Redoux founder Asia Grant created a line of scents and vegan skin care that has sustainability at its core, with packaging that is 100% recyclable and ingredients that are ethically sourced. The small-batch, handmade bar soap, in particular, uses minimal packaging, and the turmeric soap is a fan favorite because of its skin-brightening, natural ingredients in combo with a spicy citrus scent. $16, Redoux. <a href="https://redoux.nyc/products/turmeric-botanical-bar" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The problem with plastic in the beauty industry is complex and multifaceted, from plastic production’s huge carbon footprint to its disposal (a dismally small percentage of plastic is actually recycled; most of it ends up in landfills). New Zealand–based cosmetics company Ethique was established in 2012 and today has a range of plastic-free, solid shampoos, conditioners, body washes, scrubs, and more (including products for pets!) that are all cruelty-free and vegan, palm oil–free, and ethically and fairly sourced. On top of that, the comany pays its staff a living wage and donates 20% of profits to charity. Not sure if you’re ready to commit to a single scent or product? There is even a <a href="https://ethique.com/collections/samplers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sampler collections" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sampler collections</a> for hair, face, and body so you can try several out and see what you like best. $20, Ethique. <a href="https://ethique.com/products/ethique-face-sampler-a-collection-of-face-products" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Wellow is proof that sustainable living doesn’t have to be expensive or hard work, thanks to their creation of a line of cruelty-free deodorants, body washes, and more made from renewable ingredients, all in biodegradable packaging. All their products are made in the U.S., and their deodorants come in three scents: coconut & vanilla, bergamot & citrus, and activated charcoal, while the shampoos and conditioners are available for either moisturizing or volumizing needs. $12, Wellow. <a href="https://bewellow.com/products/deodorant" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If you’ve ever looked at the back of a bottle of shampoo or conditioner, you may have realized that the first ingredient is, invariably, water. The people at HiBar are on a mission to bring salon-quality hair to you, plastic-free and devoid of water until you’re ready for it. Inspired by the forms and feel of river rocks, HuBar developed a set of solid shampoos and conditioners for a variety of hair types that fit perfectly into your hand and transform into a luxurious lather in the shower. HiBar even recently debuted a travel pouch for easier (and mess-free!) transportation on the go. $14, HiBAR. <a href="https://hellohibar.com/collections/shampoo/products/soothe-shampoo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Cleancult is your one-stop shop for your cleaning needs, with everything from hand soap and sanitizer to dish soap and laundry detergent. The plant-based formulas are non-toxic and use coconut and other biodegradable elements, and the packaging is 100% recyclable and made in the U.S. They use carbon-neutral shipping and offer a suite of reusable glass bottles in a range of off-the-moment colors (think matte black, periwinkle, and more). $70, Cleancult. <a href="https://www.cleancult.com/bundles/just-ingredients-earth-day-mosaic-bundle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Whether you’re looking to moisturize, exfoliate, or remedy itchy eczema, Terra-Tory’s line of soap bars and multi-purpose butters are the all-natural, effective solution you’re looking for. Their soaps-on-a-rope combine the convenience of a hang-able cleanser (on a biodegradable jute twine) with the power of ingredients you can pronounce (and even grow in your backyard, founder Kimberly Waldropt notes!)–all in plastic-free, zero-waste packaging. Several of her products are mult-functional, like the <a href="https://www.terra-tory.com/product-page/fresh-soursop-cube" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fresh Soursop Cube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fresh Soursop Cube</a>, which can also function as a face mask, and the butters work on the body, face, and even hair. $15, Terra-Torry. <a href="https://www.terra-tory.com/product-page/fresh-sea-moss-oatmeal" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
1 / 12

Fill More Waste Less Toothpaste Tabs

Your dentist would definitely be disappointed if you neglected your teeth during your self-care revamp, and Cincinnati-based Fill More Waste Less has everything you need for your dental hygiene routine. The company is on a mission to make using zero-waste products accessible, and that commitment goes all the way to the nitty-gritty, including your teeth. Try out their zero-waste, plastic-free, waterless toothpaste tabs that come to life when you chew them into a minty paste and then brush (possibly with their bamboo toothbrush!) like you would with traditional toothpaste. Finish off with some vegan compostable floss made from coated bamboo fibers and activated charcoal. $7, Fill More Waste Less. Get it now!

Go green while getting clean

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories

  • Children were spared death in Colorado mass shooting, 7 dead

    Investigators will continue seeking a motive and possibly release the names of the victims and the shooter on Monday after a Sunday-morning massacre at a Colorado home where a man killed six adults and then himself in the presence of children.

  • GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik Dragged Over 'Cringeworthy' Boast About Trump Support

    The New York Republican said she was “honored.” Critics said she should be anything but.

  • Clyburn: Qualified immunity does not need to be part of police reform bill

    House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) says that he would compromise on police reform legislation that did not end qualified immunity—the legal doctrine that protects government officials, in this case, police officers, from civil lawsuits. “This Republican Party is losing its way on all fronts and Mitch McConnell is contributing to that in a big way,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn reacts to Sen. McConnell stating that 100% of his focus is standing up to the Biden administration.

  • Search for Times Square shooting suspect continues

    31-year-old Farrakhan Muhammad has been identified as a person of interest in the Times Square shooting that injured three people, including a 4-year-old girl. He was identified by his brother.

  • Biden to pick Rahm Emanuel as U.S. ambassador to Japan

    President Biden plans to nominate Rahm Emanuel, former President Obama's chief of staff, as U.S. ambassador to Japan, the Financial Times first reported and Axios has confirmed.The state of play: Biden plans to announce the nomination later this month, along with a slew of other ambassadorship nominations, per FT.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThere were months of speculation around whether Emanuel would be nominated for an administration role. He was reported to be in contention for transportation secretary.Emanuel served as a congressman for Illinois between 2003 and 2009 and mayor of Chicago from 2011 to 2019. He opted not to run for a third mayoral term following harsh criticism of his handling of the police shooting of Laquan McDonald, a Black teenager, in Chicago in 2014, per The Guardian.The big picture: The relationship between the U.S. and Japan has been a focal point of the administration. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was the first foreign leader to meet with Biden in person.Go deeper: Biden and Japan's Suga announce "new era" in U.S.-Japan tiesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • India Covid: Dozens more bodies wash up on Ganges river bank

    A further 50 corpses are found on embankments, this time in Uttar Pradesh, as India battles Covid.

  • RAW: Police: 3 adults dead, 1 child injured after shooting in Laurel

    Three adults are dead and a child was injured after a shooting inside a home in Laurel.

  • Men plead not guilty to hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery death

    Three Georgia men pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges Tuesday in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was chased and shot after being spotted running in the white defendants' neighborhood. Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, as well as a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, entered their pleas before a U.S. magistrate judge. Justice Department prosecutors said they plan to share the bulk of their evidence with defense attorneys within a week, and the rest in the next month, a sign they're moving swiftly even with state murder charges still pending against the same defendants.

  • Missing 71-year-old hiker’s text to wife sparks rescue in Oregon wilderness, cops say

    The hiker was found after spending two days in the wilderness, officials said.

  • Officer convicted of murder still gets paid in Alabama

    An Alabama police officer convicted of murder for shooting a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head has been taken off duty but will continue to be paid, the city of Huntsville said. Officer William Darby, who was initially placed on desk duty following the killing of Jeffrey Parker in 2018, can't continue working as an officer because of the conviction and went on leave Monday, city spokeswoman Lucy DeButy told news outlets. While Mayor Tommy Battle, a Republican, and Police Chief Mark McMurray have disagreed publicly with the jurors' decision, Alabama Democratic Party executive director Wade Perry criticized the city's move to keep paying Darby.

  • Vatican warns conservative U.S. bishops against politicizing Communion

    The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is expected to debate at its June 16 meeting a draft document advising bishops to deny Communion to "Catholics in public office who support legislation allowing abortion, euthanasia, or other moral evils," a move spurred by the election of America's second Catholic president, Joe Biden. The Vatican doesn't seem enthusiastic about the idea. In a May 7 letter to the U.S. bishops, Cardinal Luis Ladaria, head of the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, urged the USCCB to slow down, seek unanimity before coming up with a national policy on "the worthiness to receive Communion," and ensure no document encroaches on the rights of individuals bishops to set policy in their own dioceses. Cardinal Wilton Gregory, archbishop of Washington, has made clear he will not deny Communion to Biden. Ladaria's letter, first reported Monday by the Jesuit magazine America, advised U.S. bishops to reach "true consensus" on any new policy or risk creating "discord rather than unity within the episcopate and the larger church in the United States." Any statement the bishops issue, Ladaria said, "would best be framed within the broad context of worthiness for the reception of holy Communion on the part of all the faithful, rather than only one category of Catholics, reflecting their obligation to conform their lives to the entire Gospel of Jesus Christ as they prepare to receive the sacrament." Also, he wrote, "it would be misleading if such a statement were to give the impression that abortion and euthanasia alone constitute the only grave matters of Catholic moral and social teaching that demand the fullest accountability on the part of Catholics." Division within the USCCB has already broken into the open with rival letters this month from San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, who argued that pro-choice politicians should be denied Communion, and San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy, who warned that "the Eucharist is being weaponized and deployed as a tool in political warfare," risking "tremendously destructive consequences." Along with Biden, there are 158 Catholics in Congress, most of them Democrats who favor abortion rights, and six Catholic Supreme Court justices, most of them anti-abortion Republicans. "In the 2020 presidential election, Catholic voters split their votes almost evenly between Biden and Republican Donald Trump," The Associated Press reports. "National polls have consistently shown that a majority of U.S. Catholics believe abortion should be legal in at least some cases." More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subjectThe collapse of the GOP? It's just wishful thinkingMcCarthy is reportedly gambling that dumping Liz Cheney will get Trump to help make him House speaker

  • Biden says unemployed offered jobs must take them or lose benefits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday defended himself against critics who say expanded unemployment benefits offered in the COVID-19 relief bill passed in March are keeping Americans from taking new jobs. Biden said the administration will remind U.S. states this week that any unemployed American offered a comparable job must take it or risk losing unemployment benefits. "If you're receiving unemployment benefits and you're offered a suitable job, you can't refuse that job and just keep getting unemployment benefits," Biden said.

  • Dozens dead as Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments

    GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Hostilities between Israel and Hamas escalated on Tuesday, raising the death toll in two days to 30 Palestinians and three Israelis, with Israel carrying out multiple air strikes in Gaza and the Islamist militant group firing rockets at Tel Aviv. Israelis ran for shelters in communities more than 70 km (45 miles) up the coast amid sounds of explosions as Israeli interceptor missiles streaked into the sky.

  • NASA's OSIRIS-REx headed back to Earth with asteroid rubble

    OSIRIS-REx made history last fall when it touched down on the asteroid Bennu, and now, the NASA spacecraft is on its way back to Earth with some souvenirs from the trip. OSIRIS-REx started the two-year journey back home on Monday, carrying rubble it collected from the surface of Bennu, an asteroid believed to be as tall as the Empire State Building and 4.5 billion years old. This was NASA's first mission to try to get a piece of an asteroid, and principal scientist Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona told The Associated Press it is estimated that OSIRIS-REx is holding between half a pound and a pound of rubble — much more than the goal of two ounces. The spacecraft was launched in September 2016, and orbited Bennu for two years, sending back "new and exciting images and data," Lauretta said. The samples are set to arrive in a capsule dropping in Utah on Sept. 24, 2023, and the rubble could help scientists better understand how planets were formed and life began on Earth. More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subjectThe collapse of the GOP? It's just wishful thinkingMcCarthy is reportedly gambling that dumping Liz Cheney will get Trump to help make him House speaker

  • Long lines growing at NC gas stations as Colonial Pipeline hack spurs ‘panic buying’

    What are you seeing at the pumps?

  • Asian man, 80, beaten and robbed by teens near San Francisco

    Town in northern California sees spike in crimes perpetrated against Asian Americans

  • Boy, 14, charged with murdering cheerleader classmate posts arrest selfie on Snapchat

    It remains unclear whether the teenager will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult

  • The coronavirus variant first found in India is a global health threat, the World Health Organization says

    Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead for COVID-19 at WHO, said the agency planned to release more information in a report Tuesday.

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • Colonial pipeline: 17 states declare emergency over hack as energy secretary tells people not to ‘hoard’ fuel

    ‘There should be no cause for hoarding gasoline,’ Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says