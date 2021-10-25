Do Cleanaway Waste Management's (ASX:CWY) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

See our latest analysis for Cleanaway Waste Management

How Fast Is Cleanaway Waste Management Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Cleanaway Waste Management has grown EPS by 7.9% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Cleanaway Waste Management shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 8.3% to 10%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Cleanaway Waste Management EPS 100% free.

Are Cleanaway Waste Management Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news for Cleanaway Waste Management shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Ingrid Player, the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, paid AU$52k for shares at around AU$2.62 each.

Does Cleanaway Waste Management Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Cleanaway Waste Management is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Not every business can grow its EPS, but Cleanaway Waste Management certainly can. The icing on the cake is that an insider bought shares during the year, which inclines me to put this one on a watchlist. Of course, identifying quality businesses is only half the battle; investors need to know whether the stock is undervalued. So you might want to consider this free discounted cashflow valuation of Cleanaway Waste Management.

The good news is that Cleanaway Waste Management is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Managing J. Jill Through COVID-19 and a Year of Change

    CEO Claire Spofford discusses how the company is being run with new disciplines while maintaining the brand image and target audience.

  • Brown & Brown (BRO) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Brown & Brown (BRO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 11.54% and 1.28%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Calix (CALX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Calix (CALX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 20.69% and 3.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Essential Items That Are More Expensive This Month

    One of the methods that economists use to determine if the economy is entering a period of inflation or deflation is the consumer price index (CPI), put together by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The...

  • Make or Break Time for Biden’s Agenda

    This is it. This is the week Democrats finally agree on a framework for their nearly $2 trillion package of social spending programs and tax changes, allowing them to also move ahead on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Or it could be the week. Maybe. Or maybe not. But Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), the centrist holdout who has been playing a large role in shaping a final package that can win his support, told reporters Monday that Democrats “really should” be able to reach a deal this week. House Spe

  • Buy This Great High-Yield Dividend Stock?

    Investors in search of stable income should consider strong dividend-paying stocks, with solid yields. Pharmaceutical standout AbbVie appears to be worth buying as a long-term play, with it set to release its Q3 results on Friday, October 29...

  • Should You Buy the Dip in Beyond Meat Stock? Analyst Weighs In

    The market turned the heat up on Beyond Meat (BYND) last Friday, sending the stock all the way down to a 52-week low. Shares of the plant-based meat maker tumbled after the company’s preliminary Q3 top-line left a bad taste in investors’ mouths. Beyond said revenue for the quarter is now expected to hit $106 million, around 18% below the $130 million midpoint of the prior forecast range between $120 million and $140 million. The result suggests anticipated year-over-year growth of 12% vs. the pr

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have been in favor on Wall Street. To begin with, dividend stocks have a much better long-term track record than companies that don't pay a dividend. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found an almost 500% higher annualized return from companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 (9.5% annual return), relative to stocks which didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade stretch (1.6% annual return).

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Shiba Inu

    Take Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), for example. Here are three unstoppable stocks that are better buys than Shiba Inu. Real-world utility, or the lack thereof, is arguably the biggest knock against Shiba Inu.

  • What’s the safest place for retirees to keep an emergency fund?

    If you have retired from full-time work, or will soon, it’s important to have enough liquid assets to keep you from drawing down your portfolio in times of market turbulence. “It keeps you calm and steady in times of market volatility,” says Daniel Lee, director of financial planning and advice at BrightPlan, a financial wellness benefit provider based in San Jose, Calif. “The cash protects your investment portfolio from having to sell something at an unfavorable time.” There are actually two types of funds to help you stay financially secure: a rainy-day fund and an emergency fund, the first smaller than the second.

  • Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach rings the inflation alarm, predicts a weaker dollar, and warns bitcoin could tumble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The DoubleLine Capital boss trumpeted commodities and emerging markets, but sounded more bearish about stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Creatd surges 68% after announcing a line of Trump NFTs, including an infamous picture of the former president signing a model

    The NFT features photos of a young Donald Trump signing a model's breast at a public gala, the company said.

  • Billionaire investor David Tepper warns against going all in on stocks, slams bonds, and hints crypto may be a bubble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The Appaloosa Management boss sees crypto as a store of value like gold, and advises investors to hold stocks for the long term.

  • 11 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best high dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American hedge […]

  • It’s no stimulus check, but 17 million Americans are missing out on free money

    Such opportunities are rare, so make sure you get all of the money you're owed.

  • Why Intel is in turnaround mode

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger explains his turnaround strategy in an interview at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Blasted Higher Monday

    With electric vehicle stocks soaring on Monday, how could shares of luxury electric car manufacturer Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) be far behind? Importantly, Lucid also said it would start by building 520 Dream Edition units, also its most expensive model so far with a price tag starting $169,000, after which it will shift focus to delivering all three of its other Air models, called Pure, Touring, and Grand Touring.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.