Cleaning up in the aftermath of Hurricane Pamela
Residents in Mazatlán, Mexico, began cleaning up on Oct. 13, after Hurricane Pamela brought rain, flooding and wind damage.
A potent winter storm pounded the western U.S. on Tuesday, delivering a mix of heavy snow and ferocious winds to much of the region.
Like a tango over the Atlantic Ocean, these two dancing pressure systems make for backwards weather on the East Coast.
About 100 Central California properties and a shuttered oil refinery were under threat overnight from a rapidly growing wildfire that forced the closure of a major highway near Santa Barbara, per the Los Angeles Times.The big picture: The Alisal Fire that ignited near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday has grown to 13,400 acres with 5% containment, officials said. Nearly 800 firefighters are now battling the wind-driven blaze that caused thousands of people to evacuate.Get market news worthy of your
National Hurricane Center tracking two disturbances in Caribbean
Wintry weather swept parts of Wyoming and impacted travel on Tuesday, October 12, as the Wyoming Department of Transportation warned of hazardous road conditions.This footage, posted to Twitter by Daryl Orr, shows a long line of trucks near Rock Springs, Wyoming, during Tuesday’s snow showers. According to the Twitter post, “hundreds” of vehicles were stranded along Interstate 80.The National Weather Service forecast conditions to clear up by Thursday, October 14. Credit: Daryl Orr via Storyful
Image by Adrian Malec from Pixabay From earthquakes to hurricanes, volcano eruptions and international wildfires, flooding and freezing — natural disasters seem to be becoming more frequent and devastating. Some scientists point to climate change as a primary factor. Others point to natural cycles the Earth goes through all happening at once. And at the end of the day, it all affects how we’re living around the globe. The Sad Truth of Natural Disasters and the Reliance on Power In 2004, 4 major
Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for a growing wildfire driven by intense winds that has shut down a key Southern California highway for more than a day.
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from Wyoming on Oct. 12, where he, along with many other drivers, found himself stuck due to October snow.
Destructive wildfires driven by intense winds have caused damage at two mobile home parks in northern California. Officials said about 30 structures were destroyed Monday when flames roared through one of the parks. No injuries were reported. (Oct. 12)
Since October 8, two drone companies have been cooperating with local authorities to help locate and feed animals trapped as the stream of lava advances from the volcano in Cumbre Vieja.Lava from the eruption that began on Sept. 19 has laid waste to nearly 600 hectares in total, authorities said.Torrents of molten rock have destroyed over 1,100 buildings in the three weeks since the eruption, the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute said.About 6,700 people have been evacuated from their homes on La Palma, which has about 83,000 inhabitants.
Winter storm dumps snow in Bozeman
Ropes, twine, Christmas lights and netting can all get tangled in antlers when the deer try to get food or water.
Experts now know what caused the death of two adorable otters last month at Brevard Zoo in Melbourne.
The aurora borealis show was visible farther south than usual, thanks to a moderate strength geomagnetic storm caused by the sun.
At least 200 firefighters battled the Alisal Fire, which had scorched 21 square miles (54 square kilometers) along coastal Santa Barbara County and was only 5% contained, county fire officials said. Evacuation orders and warnings were in place for several areas of the lightly populated region. Gusts reached 70 mph (113 kph) in some areas, officials said.
LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -Over 700 residents were ordered to abandon their homes on Tuesday on the Spanish island of La Palma as red-hot lava advanced towards their neighbourhood. As the river of molten magma descended from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the northeast of the Canary Island, authorities ordered between 700 and 800 inhabitants of La Laguna to leave home with their belongings and pets, according to the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca). Authorities gave homeowners until 1800 GMT to collect their things.
Climate change is transforming the landscapes around predators, fish, and birds, but they all still spawn, fight for mates, and care for their young.
Saturday, wildlife officers tranquilized the elk, sawed off its antlers and removed the tire that had been around its neck for half of its life.