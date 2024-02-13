As a new grandparent, I think about the world my granddaughter will be growing up in, and how the decisions we make today will effect her future. When she reaches school age, I want her to be able to learn and grow in a safe, healthy environment- that includes her bus ride to school.Nearly half of our children across Washington use the bus to get to and from school, breathing in toxic fumes from diesel fuel – a known carcinogen – and damaging their still-developing lungs. Even those kiddos who don’t ride the bus are subjected to the smoke plumes from congregated buses idling before and after school.We know that fossil fuels are bad for our health and our planet, and it’s far past time for us to move as quickly as possible to healthier alternatives. I hope elected leaders in Washington will do their part this year, and pass House Bill 1368 - which will require schools to transition to zero-emission buses. This bill is modeled after other states that are successfully doing this, and Washington should follow suit.In addition to requiring schools to make this transition, the legislature needs to help them achieve this by allocating funding to support schools purchasing new buses and building the charging infrastructure they’ll need.We can set our future generations up to thrive, but that means taking action today to clean up our air and protect our environment.Leah Smith, Kingston

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Cleaning up our air should include the buses kids ride