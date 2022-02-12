🌱 Cleaning Up Murrells Inlet Marsh + SC Unemployment Claims Rise

Good day, neighbors! It's me again, Kathy Mandell, your host of the Myrtle Beach Daily. Today is Super Bowl Sunday, February 13, 2022 and here are some stories to read before kick-off!

First, a check on weather for the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day:

Sunday : Cloudy. High: 59 Low: 36.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 48 Low: 40.

Here are the top five stories in Myrtle Beach today:

Volunteers and several organizations got together Saturday to clean up Murrells Inlet. Georgetown County Parks & Recreation led the charge, and teamed up with South Carolina Aquarium, Coastal Carolina University, The USP Group, Chirping Birds Society, and Murrells Inlet 2020 at Morse Park Landing. The event was dubbed "Our Marsh Counts", and the group identified and recorded marine litter in several areas within the Murrells Inlet estuary. Volunteers won participation prizes and learned how to document marine litter. (WMBF) (WPDE) A North Carolina woman was hit by a car and killed while she was walking during the early morning hours of Saturday on Highway 90. The pedestrian was identified as Amber Lawson, 32, of Carolina Shores. She was struck by a 2015 Honda Civic near Watertower Road. SC Highway Patrol is investigating. (WPDE) My home county in Massachusetts came in at number 30 on Stacker's list of the top 50 metropolitan areas from which people relocate to the Grand Strand. The data came from the U.S. Census, and is based on years 2015 through 2019. So, that does not even include the population surge during COVID times! Akron, Ohio came in at number 50, while the number one metro area wasn't that far away: Wilmington, North Carolina! Check out the report to see where other cities appear on the list. (Stacker) Even with inflation and rapid growth, South Carolina remains one of the least expensive states for homeowners according to Laura Crowther, CEO of Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors. Crowther says 2021 ended on a really good note, and she does not expect that the housing market will crash the way it did during the 2008 recession. (WMBF) The SC Department of Employment and Workforce shows that unemployment claims are going up a little bit, even though pandemic recovery was strong. Here on the Grand Strand, the service industry is still trying to find a stronger foothold. Restaurant owners are still having a hard time filling job openings, and wage issues are particularly prominent in Horry County. Pre-pandemic, seasonal positions would normally be filled quickly, but the last couple of years it has been difficult to find workers during hiring season, which is just around the corner. (WBTW)

Story continues

Myrtle Beach pic of the day

Painted skies over Little River, SC (photo courtesy of Alicia Marcy)

Coming up in Myrtle Beach:



Sunday, February 13

Grand Strand Humane Society hosting free adoption event all weekend at Puppy Playground (10:00 AM)

Matt Craine @ Wicked Tuna Myrtle Beach (4:00 PM)

Valentine's Day Lionel Richie & Barry White Tribute artists @ Asher Theatre (5:00 PM)

Greg Rowles @ Crave Italian Oven & Bar (5:30 PM)

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute @ Carolina Opry (7:00 PM)

Monday, February 14

Surfside Beach Parking Committee @ Town of Surfside Beach (10:30 AM)

Infrastructure & Regulation Subcommittee meeting @ Council Conference Rm (1:30 PM)

Deb Browning @ Patio's Valentine's Day Celebration (4:30 PM)

Carolina Soul @ Sundown Sports Pub (5:00 PM)

Horry County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting @ Gov't & Justice Center (5:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Grand Strand's very own self-described "Golden Girls" gave Conway 's famous bear , Victor Victoria, a new wardrobe . Purchasing bear-sized clothing from thrift stores always gets a fun reaction when the women go shopping for season-themed outfits for their stuffed neighbor. Where the six foot tall creature came from is a mystery, though! (Myhorrynews)

A turtle and an orangutan predict Super Bowl outcomes. No, it's not the opening line of a bad joke! Kumar, an orangutan at the Greenville Zoo , and Cupid, a box turtle at SC Aquarium , have chosen their winning teams for Sunday's matchup . Kumar chose the Rams, and Cupid went with the Bengals! (WMBF)

Explore North Myrtle Beach, SC: Treat your sweetheart to a long walk on the beach this Valentine's Day! ❤️ 💕 🌹🌹 (Instagram)

North Myrtle Beach Police: We are hiring and would love to have you join our team. Click here to apply http://governmentjobs.com/care... #policejobs #hiringheros #joinourteam" (Facebook)

House of Blues Myrtle Beach: ⭐️ WE’RE HIRING! ⭐️ House of Blues Myrtle Beach is hiring for nearly all positions, including:-Supervisors-Bartenders-Cocktailers-Servers-Hosts-Security-Retail-Box Office-Line Cooks-Dishwashers-Prep Cooks-Stage Hands-Sound Engineer - Lighting Engineer. (Instagram)

South Carolina's Attorney General, Alan Wilson, said on Friday that doctors in the state can prescribe ivermectin and/or hydroxychloroquine off-label for COVID-19 treatment. Senators Bill Taylor and Shane Martin asked Wilson for his opinion about the off-label drugs. Wilson said doctors should be given leeway in making those decisions for their patients, but he also said it is beyond his office's expertise as to whether or not the medications are appropriate for the treatment of COVID. (WBTW)

Alrighty, you're all good for Sunday, folks! Enjoy the game if that's what you're into!

— Kathy Mandell

This article originally appeared on the Myrtle Beach Patch