Cleaning the slate: Expungement Fair scheduled for Saturday

Mar. 23—TRAVERSE CITY — When someone is convicted of a crime, society asks them to pay restitution, go to jail or prison for a length of time or complete probation.

"They shouldn't have to be punished for the rest of their lives," said Rorie Lewis, Clean Slate navigator for Networks Northwest of Northwest Michigan Works. "If you've already paid for your offense you should be able to start over."

Clean Slate laws that were signed into law in October 2020 and began to go into effect about a year ago aim to help many people start over. But the process of expungement can be confusing, as well as costly, Lewis said.

A Clean Slate Expungement Fair being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Northwest Michigan Works Center will have attorneys on hand to provide free assistance in navigating the process. Another event will be held next month in Cadillac.

Northwest Michigan Works is partnering with Michigan Indian Legal Services and Safe & Just Michigan in hosting the event. Those interested should pre-register at nwm.org/ExpungementFair and should bring their ID and any court paperwork they have.

Fingerprints must be submitted with each application, which will be done for free at the event. A background check is also needed to make sure a person hasn't had any additional offenses, Lewis said.

To start the expungement process a petition must be filed with the court where the offense took place. If there are more than one offense, separate petitions have to be filed in each court where an offense was committed, she said. The process takes up to six months.

A $50 fee must be paid to the Michigan State Police for each application. Certified copies of court records are also needed for each application at a cost of about $10 each. The Michigan Works Clean Slate program pays all application fees and costs, Lewis said.

"It can be really cost-prohibitive for some people," she said.

The Clean Slate laws have been instituted in phases beginning in April 2021, when convictions for marijuana-related activity that is now legal became eligible for expungement. In February first-time drunken driving convictions became eligible for expungement, and starting in April 2023, some convictions will be automatically expunged without a person having to petition the court.

Kamau Sandiford is the Clean Slate program manager for Safe & Just Michigan, a Lansing-based organization that advocates for criminal justice reform. He said there have not been many Clean Slate events in the northern Michigan region. One was held recently in Petoskey and another in Manistee, with about 30 people at each event.

"There are people in that area who have faced barriers and they need some relief from that," Sandiford said. "Some people don't even know about the new changes in the law. We want to enlighten them and give them the resources they need."

Study after study shows that once a person has completed their sentence, reintegration into society benefits everybody, Lewis said. Having a clean record and not having to check the 'conviction' box on an application removes barriers to obtaining both housing and employment, she said. And with the internet, a person's record is open to all.

"Back in the day you didn't have this online component where it follows you for the rest of your life," Lewis said. It was also much more difficult to have a conviction set aside, she said.

Some people seeking expungement are not necessarily in the job market and may have convictions from many years ago that they just want taken off their record.

"You shouldn't have to carry the shame your whole life," she said.

Here are more details on the Clean Slate initiative from the attorney general's office at Michigan.gov:

* As of April 2021, anyone convicted of marijuana-related misdemeanors can petition for an expungement if the convictions were from activity that is legal as of December 2018, when voters approved the use of recreational marijuana in Michigan.

* As of February, a first-time impaired or intoxicated driving conviction can be expunged if it has been more than five years since the offense. The law limits expungement to just one offense in a person's lifetime and if they have more than one drunken driving conviction they are not eligible to have any of them set aside, including the first one.

* A drunken driving offense cannot be expunged if it caused an injury or death.

* A person convicted of one or more felonies or misdemeanors but not more than three felonies can petition for expungement of all convictions, with some exceptions.

* Under the "one bad night" provision, more than one offense must be treated as a single conviction if they occurred within 24 hours and are related, with the exception of assaultive crimes, use of a dangerous weapon, or a crime with a penalty of 10 or more years in prison.

* Some traffic offenses may now be expunged, though an expungement order cannot require the Michigan Secretary of State to take the conviction off of a person's driving record.

* As of April 2023, some convictions will be expunged without a person having to petition the court. Up to two felonies will be automatically expunged after 10 years; up to four misdemeanors will be automatically expunged after seven years.

* Assaultive crimes, serious misdemeanors, crimes punishable by 10 years or more in prison, crimes that involve a minor, a vulnerable adult or injury, serious impairment or death of a person or those that involve human trafficking are not eligible for automatic expungement.