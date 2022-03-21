Cleaning staff find body of missing 19-year-old under pile of clothes, Ohio cops say

The body of a 19-year-old woman missing since last summer has reportedly been found on the balcony of an Ohio apartment, according to Cleveland police.

Audreona Barnes went missing in July 2021, outlets report.

A cleaning person at a Cleveland apartment complex, along the 4300 block of Warner Road, discovered the body under a pile of clothes on the balcony, on Thursday, March 17, police told WJW.

The previous tenant had been evicted just recently, on March 11, the cleaning person said, according to the outlet.

The remains were handed over to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, which confirmed them to be Barnes’, according to WKYC.

Investigators are still trying to determine when she died and her cause of death.

Barnes’ mother, Akua Avegnon, has been looking for clues to her daughter’s whereabouts since she first vanished, WOIO reported.

On July 30th, the last day Avegnon saw her daughter, she immediately knew something was wrong, she told the TV station in October.

“Her phone has been turned off since then. And this is very much unlike her,” she said. “She doesn’t have anything. Her shoes are at home. All of her clothes are at home. She had no money so where did she go?”

Avignon said the last place she knew her daughter went was her boyfriend’s home on Warner Road, she told the outlet.

Anyone with information can contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

Body of college student missing since February found in river, Wisconsin officials say

Remains of woman missing since Thanksgiving found in Mississippi, officials say

‘He won’t let me leave.’ Missing woman made call to mom before she vanished in Texas

Man vanished in Washington more than 40 years ago. Now DNA helped identify his remains