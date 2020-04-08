Cleanroom Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Cleanroom Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Equipment, Consumables), By End Use (Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, Biotechnology), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027







The global cleanroom technology market size is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8%. Technological advancement in cleanroom equipment, increasing need for cleanroom technology to develop quality products, and initiatives taken by private and public organizations to create awareness are key factors driving market growth.



Manufacturing companies in various industries are dependent on cleanroom technology in order to comply with the stringent regulatory standards. Moreover, there has been an increase in need for standardizing cleanroom standards due to presence of a wide range of classifications used by different countries such as U.S., U.K., and Germany, which is further bolstering the growth.



The standards are more stringent among pharmaceutical and medical devices industries as compared to other industries owing to high chances of adverse consequences on public health in case of noncompliance.These factors are also expected to propel the growth of the cleanroom technology market in various industries.



Moreover, various initiatives such as presence of cleanroom company directories and online magazines for specifying trends in cleanroom technology is further fueling the market.



Increase in incidence of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) is expected to propel the market in the coming years. According to a report by CDC, there were nearly 722,000 HAIs in U.S. as of 2018. Likewise, according to the data published by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, in England, about 300,000 patients a year acquire HAI as a result of care within the National Health Service. Thus, the need for installation of cleanroom in hospitals has increased significantly to overcome the growing incidence of HAIs.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Consumables held the largest revenue share owing to the stringent regulatory guidelines and increase in demand for quality products

• Pharmaceutical industry dominated the end-use segment due to several factors such as increasing demand to install the cleanroom technology equipment in production unit and presence of stringent regulations in U.S. regarding approval of imported products from emerging countries

• Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increased production of generics, growing government initiatives, and economic development

• The key players in the cleanroom technology market include M+W Group; Clean Air Products; Abtech; KCWW; DuPont; Clean Room Depot, Inc.; Integrated Clean Room Technologies Pvt Ltd; Terra Universal; and Labconco



