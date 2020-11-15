When Will CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Breakeven?

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$26m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$28m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which CleanSpark will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering CleanSpark, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$2.1m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 62% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving CleanSpark's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 3.7% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

