Cleanup continues on Route 17 after massive fire in Hasbrouck Heights

Work continues on Route 17 Tuesday morning to clean up after the massive fire in Hasbrouck Heights Monday that threw the highway into chaos.

Construction kept a right lane closed on Route 17 north Tuesday morning to repair a fire-damaged pole, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The pole replacement is the aftermath of the huge blaze that originated from a tanker truck, extending to a building and impacting 26 cars.

A car crashed into the tanker at about 5 a.m. Monday, sparking the blaze in front of the White Castle restaurant, Hasbrouck Heights fire Chief Michael Greco said. The fire nearly spread to a storage warehouse but was stopped in time, which Greco said was a "huge win for us."

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

"That’s not typical with these types of accidents at all," Greco said at the scene. "We usually see multiple fatalities, but we didn’t have that, thank God."

Traffic was backed up for miles on Route 17 at Route 120 Monday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Hasbrouck Heights NJ fire keeps Route 17 lane closed