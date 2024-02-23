Cleanup of Palm Springs canal could take another week following sewage spill

TechCrunch

Biases emerge from prejudicial patterns concealed in large datasets, like pictures of mostly white CEOs in an image classification set. A separate poll of data scientists found that about 45% of scientists' time is spent on data prep tasks, like "loading" and cleaning data. Ari Morcos, who's worked in the AI industry for nearly a decade, wants to abstract away many of the data prep processes around AI model training -- and he's founded a startup to do just that.