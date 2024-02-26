Cleanup, renovation underway for former suburban mental health center
All of the 45 buildings on the 280-acre property, which was once the Tinley Park Mental Health Center, will be demolished and redesigned into a massive sports complex.
All of the 45 buildings on the 280-acre property, which was once the Tinley Park Mental Health Center, will be demolished and redesigned into a massive sports complex.
Our roundup of the best credit cards to build credit will help you determine which one offers you the best return while boosting your credit score.
Norovirus is highly contagious. Here's what to know about the disease, which is on the rise in the U.S.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Sam Amick from The Athletic to talk about the NBA’s unwritten rules, how to fix All-Star weekend, the Clippers rebrand and the suddenly scary Golden State Warriors.
UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare subsidiary is expected to have a "material update" as early as Tuesday following a major ransomware attack that's now on its fifth straight day and stalling care around the country.
An ongoing cyberattack at U.S. health tech giant Change Healthcare that sparked outages and disruption to hospitals and pharmacies across the U.S. for the past week was caused by ransomware, TechCrunch has learned. A healthcare executive with knowledge of the incident, who was on the call briefed by the company's executives, said the healthcare tech giant attributed the cyberattack to the BlackCat ransomware group. Reuters first reported the news linking the cyberattack to BlackCat, citing two people familiar with the incident.
Major League Soccer says its exclusive 10-year deal with Apple helps it avoid a fragmented viewership landscape.
Dalton Del Don audits the pitching landscape, identifying underrated and overrated arms this fantasy baseball draft season.
In today's edition: MLB's uniform fiasco, the NFL's huge salary cap increase, the return of a cult hero, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Atlanta's new configuration was meant to create up-close-and-personal racing, and on Sunday, it did exactly that.
Snag cooling Sealy pillows for just $15, sparkling white gold earrings for $18, and so much more.
Four players were ejected after a fight in Friday's Pelicans-Heat game.
Luxury sports car and EV maker Lotus completed its SPAC merger last week in the U.S. and its stock was publicly traded for the first time on Friday. It’s an interesting turn of events for the Geely-backed automaker now known as Lotus Tech given the uncertain EV market, but one that may prove an exception to the struggles of other pure-play EV makers. Trading under the ticker LOT on the Nasdaq, Lotus Tech will focus on the higher end of the EV market with its Eletre SUV and Emeya sedan, which will not only be offered in the US but also in Europe and, more importantly, China.
Check out these elusive deals on Safavieh, Loloi, NuLoom and more — save up to 80%.
No woman has ever umped an MLB regular-season game.
Rising salaries and endorsement earnings have opened up a new opportunity for retired athletes: minority sports team ownership.
Brown has delivered the two best receiving seasons in franchise history since the 2022 trade.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Miranda Bogen is the founding director of the Center for Democracy and Technology's AI Governance Lab, where she works to help create solutions that can effectively regulate and govern AI systems. My early work exploring the intersection of AI and civil rights reinforced for me that AI systems are far more than technical artifacts; they are systems that both shape and are shaped by their interaction with people, bureaucracies and policies.
With a trolley cart nicknamed "Bubba," one man is walking barefoot from L.A. to NYC.
Palmer stars opposite Stephanie Hsu in the animated comedy sci-fi series "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy."
The upcoming closure of its Boulder and Seattle accelerators comes after the group decided to hit pause on its Austin-based program, an event that TechCrunch reported on in late 2023. Given its extensive global footprint and lengthy history of investing in early-stage startups, changes to how Techstars operates will affect founders and local venture ecosystems around the world. In the wake of Techstars' decision to pull back from certain markets, former Techstars Seattle managing director Chris DeVore penned a lengthy note criticizing the group’s strategic choices, including centralizing its fundraising efforts, and building programs with corporate sponsors as financial anchors.