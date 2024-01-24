Cleanup of train derailment site expected to be completed overnight, Ohio EPA says

Multiple train cars containing a highly flammable liquid derailed in Darke County Tuesday afternoon.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis spent the afternoon working the scene and will have the latest details LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

>> RELATED: ‘It’s pretty scary;’ Neighbors detail surprise, concern after Darke County train derailment

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency was on the scene working to determine the extent of the damage and hazards the derailment caused.

We will continue to update this story.



