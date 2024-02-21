Cleanup underway after California thunderstorms

STORY: Packing gusty winds, the storms knocked out power for more than 11,000 customers, according to PowerOutage.us, flooded roads, knocked down trees and shut down Santa Barbara airport for the day, officials said.

In the southern Californian beach city of Oceanside, north of San Diego, clean up crews used bulldozers and other equipment on Tuesday (February 20) to clean up mounds of stones, rocks and debris washed ashore by the storm.

Heavy rains are expected to douse much of southern California into Wednesday (February 21).

Even so, the effects appeared to be far less significant than that from another atmospheric river two weeks ago that dumped up to a year's worth of precipitation in some areas, knocked out power to nearly 1 million customers and killed nine people.