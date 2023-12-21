Cleanup underway in Jackson, Conway after Monday's storm
Work is underway to repair damage after roads in Jackson were ripped apart by flooding earlier this week.
Work is underway to repair damage after roads in Jackson were ripped apart by flooding earlier this week.
If you love a no-makeup-makeup look, you have to try this.
Lynn Martin's road to becoming the leader of the New York Stock Exchange was far from certain. It all started with a 1980s home computer and an interest in technology.
John Vieira and Justin Mitchell were each charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct after the incident at the game.
Warm and wonderful, they keep the cold out and suck everything in.
All you need is eight seconds to let it sit on your hair in the shower — and smoother hair awaits you when you get out.
Safely glance at directions with this easy-to-install gizmo that swivels and extends: 'Has made my commute safer.'
Intuitive Machines is pushing back the mission of its first lunar lander to mid-February in coordination with launch provider SpaceX, the company said earlier this week. The Houston, Texas-based company said that the new launch window “comes after unfavorable weather conditions resulted in shifts in the SpaceX launch manifest.” The new launch target date, which is a full month after the original January 12-16 window, is due to the mission profile: Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C spacecraft is aiming to land near the lunar south pole, requiring specific lighting conditions that are only present a handful of days each month.
It seems every time a dog-themed memecoin like Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB) goes mainstream, another one lurks in the shadows, waiting to pounce on its very own hype train. The value of the newest such memecoin Bonk (BONK), a Shiba Inu-themed Solana token, has increased by over 400% on the month, according to CoinMarketCap data. The hype for the token and Solana Saga phone skyrocketed last week, after owners of that phone found out they could claim 30 million BONK tokens, worth roughly $560 at the time of publication.
Here's how to get the most affordable mortgage as buyers face higher home loan interest rates and rising house prices.
Hyundai is growing its EV lineup yet again with the addition of a smaller, more affordable model that could start in the mid-$20,000 range when it arrives.
Another weekly drop put the rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage at 6.67%, marking the eighth consecutive decline.
It arrives before Christmas when you have Prime.
Magnets FTW! Trick out your phone with these excellent power banks, car mounts, wallets and more.
Huawei surprised the industry with its Chinese-made 7nm mobile processor this year.
A woman in a blue tracksuit is on the floor of a bright asylum-like room, stretching in a pigeon yoga pose when she turns to the stranger she plans to live with for 100 days. The two contestants in MrBeast’s newest video, Suzie Taylor and Bailey Stanfield, have been cohabitating for nearly three weeks at this point, isolated from the rest of the world.
We drive and review the Lotus Emira V6 First Edition with a manual transmission.
Tens of thousands of Tesla owners have experienced premature failures of suspension or steering parts. Reuters reviewed thousands of Tesla documents and interviewed service technicians.
Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, suffered an outage globally earlier Thursday that lasted for more than an hour. While users were able to take part in Spaces and view notifications on Twitter, tweets had vanished from timelines and profiles, leaving them unable to be seen. This was not Twitter's first outage -- the abrupt workforce cuts earlier exposed the site to more vulnerabilities and reliability issues.
Mitchell Robinson was expected to miss 8-10 weeks after he underwent surgery on his ankle last week. Now he’s done for the season.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast diving into the action stemming from this year’s National Signing Day.