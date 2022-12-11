Cleanup underway after major Keystone oil spill in Kansas

Southern Living Videos

In this video, Ivy shows you how to make homemade yellow cake with a recipe from the Southern Living archives that's just as tasty today as it was when grandma made it decades ago. Yellow cake is a classic dessert that lends itself to all sorts of festivities and frostings. Want to celebrate a birthday? Top it with a whipped cream frosting and cursive birthday wishes and you're ready to add in candles. Dress it up for a wedding with layers covered in buttercream and fresh blooms. Name the occasion, and a classic yellow cake is always the right choice.