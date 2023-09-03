Cleanup underway as Pres. Biden visits regions hard-hit by Hurricane Idalia

Autoblog

Netflix’s "Drive to Survive" documentary series has elevated Formula 1 drivers and officials to global super-stardom, bringing in a whole new demographic of fans. “I know how important Netflix is to try and attract new fans, but it’s important really to see the reality of the sport,” Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Verstappen said Thursday in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance. The Netflix Inc. show is at the root of surging interest in F1 in the US.