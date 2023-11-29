Cleanup at Valleycrest landfill Superfund site completed

One of the longest-running environmental clean-ups of one of the most contaminated sites in the country is finally over.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that remediation work at the Valleycrest landfill site between Valley Street and State Route 201 has wrapped up.

Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio EPA director joined federal EPA officials and city of Dayton leaders at the gates of the site to talk about the accomplishment.

The site, formally used for industrial and municipal hazardous waste, was added to the National Priorities list in 1994.