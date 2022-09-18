Clear the air with these Stealsfest deals on Coway Airmega air purifiers now 25% off

Keep your home air flow fresh with these Coway Airmega purifiers available for this exclusive discount.

Coway Airmega air purifiers promise refreshed air in big and small rooms, and you can get three models for 25% off with the coupon code USAT20.

The Airmega 150, 250 and 250S all have powerful filters and easy user interfaces so you can keep spaces clean of allergens and pollutants.

No matter the season, your home's airflow needs some refreshing every once in a while. Maybe there's an aroma of last night's dinner lingering in the kitchen or your living room has a bit of pet hair or dust swirling about. Whatever the case, Coway Airmega air purifiers can help clear things up and you can get three different models on sale with an exclusive discount just for our readers.

Through Thursday, September 22, members of our Perks and Rec newsletter can use the promo code USAT20 to get 25% off the Coway Airmega 150, 250 and 250S air purifiers. This is one of the many deal opportunities available through the End-of-Summer Stealsfest running now through this Thursday. With the Coway discount, the compact 150 goes from its list price of $189.99 down to $142.50, the 250 is down from $399 to $299.25 and the smart tech-friendly 250S drops from $449 to $336.75.

Coway says the Airmega 150 is best for smaller spaces, specifically 214 square feet. The 150 features three-stage filtration technology that first captures large particles like dust and pet hair, then harmful odors from pets and foods before trapping ultra-fine particles like mold and pollen. It has an easy touch display with an air quality indicator, an Auto mode that adjusts its fan when needed and indicators when the filter needs replacing.

The Coway Airmega 250S can keep the airflow of larger rooms clean and be controlled via smartphone app.

For larger spaces, there are the 250 and 250S. Both purifiers feature four filters, the newer one specifically captures and deactivates smaller particles in the air. They also have a Smart mode feature that helps it automatically adapts to its surroundings by adjusting air speeds based on air quality, so you can keep your airflow clean without ramping up your energy bill. The x-factor of the 250S is its Wi-Fi technology and compatibility with the Coway mobile app.

Coway Airmega 150 for $142.50 with code USAT20 (Save $47.49)

Coway Airmega 250 for $299.25 with code USAT20 (Save $99.75)

Coway Airmega 250S for $336.75 with code USAT20 (Save $112.25)

