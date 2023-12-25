CLEAR Alert issued for 18-year-old Leon Valley girl last seen Friday

LEON VALLEY, Texas (KXAN) — A CLEAR Alert was issued Monday for an 18-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday afternoon.

The Leon Valley Police Department is searching for Savanah Soto, who was last seen at 2 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 6000 Block of Grissom Rd, Leon Valley, TX, in a Gray, 2013, Kia Optima bearing TX TEMP TAG 4289D57.

What is a CLEAR Alert, and when is it issued?

Leon Valley on the northwestern side of San Antonio and is part of the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan statistical area.

Soto is described as a white female, 18 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’01 in height, and 115 lbs.

Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Soto, contact the Leon Valley Police Department at 210-812-3259.

