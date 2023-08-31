Clear Bag Policy in Effect at Decatur Rivalry Game | Aug 31, 2023 | News 19 at 6 p.m.

TechCrunch

Cybersecurity giant Malwarebytes this week laid off 100 employees as it prepares for a major restructuring that will see the business split into two, TechCrunch has learned. The layoffs come almost exactly a year after Malwarebytes eliminated 14% of its global workforce. A former employee who asked not to be named told TechCrunch that the layoffs come just weeks after the company’s chief product officer, chief information officer and chief technology officer were let go.