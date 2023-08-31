Clear Bag Policy in Effect at Decatur Rivalry Game | Aug 31, 2023 | News 19 at 6 p.m.
To prepare, and ensure the safety of everyone, Decatur City Schools (DCS) announced some “security enhancements” ahead of the Austin/Decatur rivalry game.
Hurricane Franklin is causing dangerous rip currents and huge waves along the U.S. East Coast ahead of Labor Day weekend. Here’s what to know about rip current safety.
Technically, summer ends on Sept. 22. Just saying.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde make their picks against the spread for the biggest games of Week 1 of the college football season.
Here are some way to keep your dog safe on your next road trip.
X, formerly known as Twitter, will begin collecting users' biometric data, according to its new privacy policy that was first spotted by Bloomberg. The policy also says the company wants to collect users' job and education history. “Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes,” the updated policy reads.
New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced today that it’s disabling the “feature” on its website that made it possible to track people’s movements by entering their credit card info. The MTA says it’s turning off the seven-day history feature for OMNY as part of its commitment to privacy.
Ciryl Gane came into the UFC on a roll, but has now lost two of his last three fights and is looking to make changes.
Prior to Monday, the Rangers were 0-47 after trailing after the eighth inning this season.
After more than a decade since the last brand-new 2D Mario game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder brings a lot of exciting updates to Nintendo's classic sidescroller and based on our preview, it's going to be a blast.
Google announced today that all Chromebook owners can claim three free months of GeForce Now. Most Chromebook users will get a (usually $10 per month) GeForce Now Priority subscription, while owners of Cloud Gaming Chromebooks will receive access to the Ultimate tier (typically $20 per month). The company is tying the promotion to Baldur’s Gate 3 launch on Nvidia’s cloud gaming service.
Volition, the studio behind the Saints Row series, has closed with immediate effect. The Red Faction developer said in a statement that the shutdown was a result of restructuring at parent company Embracer Group.
From Apple to Zappos, here's where you can save big before the long weekend.
Celebrate your economic achievement this Labor Day with a brand-new TV — save over $1,000!
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’ was a surprise hit when it launched last summer, breathing new life into the old-school 2D beat-em-up formula. Now there’s some new paid DLC to entice players back into the sewers. The ‘Dimension Shellshock’ update was released today and brings new characters and a new game mode.
Cybersecurity giant Malwarebytes this week laid off 100 employees as it prepares for a major restructuring that will see the business split into two, TechCrunch has learned. The layoffs come almost exactly a year after Malwarebytes eliminated 14% of its global workforce. A former employee who asked not to be named told TechCrunch that the layoffs come just weeks after the company’s chief product officer, chief information officer and chief technology officer were let go.
Starfield has moments of beauty, but it features just as many instances of drudgery and disconnection in its main quest line. Playing on pre-release code on Xbox Series S, these issues are only exacerbated by chugging framerates, low-resolution set pieces and roughly one hard crash every five hours. Starfield is big and largely bland, and while it gets some open-world gameplay aspects right, it doesn’t offer anything new for the sci-fi or RPG genres.
Shure delivers a robust update to its Aonic 50 headphones with a new model that offers spatial audio, improved ANC and double the battery life.
Thousands of migrants in New York City and elsewhere are doing nothing while they wait for work permits.
The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat tops the list of America's most stolen 2020-2022 cars, according to a study, while EVs are the least-stolen cars.
Football that counts returns to Thursday nights.