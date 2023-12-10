All clear after bomb threat at Takoma Park restaurant’s drag brunch and storytime

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators said that there was no credible threat after police responded to a reported bomb threat at a drag brunch and storytime event in Takoma Park on Saturday.

The event was taking place at the Motorkat restaurant on Laurel Avenue near the Maryland-D.C. border.

Police got the report around 11:15 a.m.

60-year-old woman arrested for stabbing, killing 71-year-old man in Southeast DC

“We know there have been issues at other drag events in the county and all over, so it’s certainly something we’re aware of. It won’t be the last one we’ll do; we’re definitely going to do other ones,” said Danny Wells with Motorkat.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.