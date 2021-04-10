‘Clear the Capitol,’ Vice President Mike Pence pleaded, according to timeline of riot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lisa Mascaro, Ben Fox, Lolita C. Baldor
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – From a secure room in the Capitol on Jan. 6, as rioters pummeled police and vandalized the building, Vice President Mike Pence tried to assert control. In an urgent phone call to the acting defense secretary, he issued a startling demand.

“Clear the Capitol,” Pence said.

Elsewhere in the building, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were making a similarly dire appeal to military leaders, asking the Army to deploy the National Guard.

“We need help,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said in desperation, more than an hour after the Senate chamber had been breached.

At the Pentagon, officials were discussing media reports that the mayhem was not confined to Washington and that other state capitals were facing similar violence in what had the makings of a national insurrection.

“We must establish order,” said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a call with Pentagon leaders.

But order would not be restored for hours.

These new details about the deadly riot are contained in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by The Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials.

The timeline adds another layer of understanding about the state of fear and panic while the insurrection played out, and lays bare the inaction by then-President Donald Trump and how that void contributed to a slowed response by the military and law enforcement. It shows that the intelligence missteps, tactical errors and bureaucratic delays were eclipsed by the government’s failure to comprehend the scale and intensity of a violent uprising by its own citizens.

With Trump not engaged, it fell to Pentagon officials, a handful of senior White House aides, the leaders of Congress and the vice president holed up in a secure bunker to manage the chaos.

While the timeline helps to crystalize the frantic character of the crisis, the document, along with hours of sworn testimony, provides only an incomplete picture about how the insurrection could have advanced with such swift and lethal force, interrupting the congressional certification of Joe Biden as president and delaying the peaceful transfer of power, the hallmark of American democracy.

Lawmakers, protected to this day by National Guard troops, will hear from the inspector general of the Capitol Police this coming week.

“Any minute that we lost, I need to know why,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., chair of the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, which is investigating the siege, said last month.

The timeline fills in some of those gaps.

At 4:08 p.m. on Jan. 6, as the rioters roamed the Capitol and after they had menacingly called out for Pelosi, D-Calif., and yelled for Pence to be hanged, the vice president was in a secure location, phoning Christopher Miller, the acting defense secretary, and demanding answers.

There had been a highly public rift between Trump and Pence, with Trump furious that his vice president refused to halt the Electoral College certification. Interfering with that process was an act that Pence considered unconstitutional. The Constitution makes clear that the vice president’s role in this joint session of Congress is largely ceremonial.

Pence’s call to Miller lasted only a minute. Pence said the Capitol was not secure and he asked military leaders for a deadline for securing the building, according to the document.

By this point it had already been two hours since the mob overwhelmed Capitol Police unprepared for an insurrection. Rioters broke into the building, seized the Senate and paraded to the House. In their path, they left destruction and debris. Dozens of officers were wounded, some gravely.

Just three days earlier, government leaders had talked about the use of the National Guard. On the afternoon of Jan. 3, as lawmakers were sworn in for the new session of Congress, Miller and Milley gathered with Cabinet members to discuss Jan. 6. They also met with Trump.

Supporters loyal to President Donald Trump clash with authorities before successfully breaching the Capitol building during a riot on the grounds, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. A number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America&#39;s presidential election, undercutting the nation&#39;s democracy by attempting to keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.
Supporters loyal to President Donald Trump clash with authorities before successfully breaching the Capitol building during a riot on the grounds, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. A number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America's presidential election, undercutting the nation's democracy by attempting to keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

In that meeting at the White House, Trump approved the activation of the D.C. National Guard and also told the acting defense secretary to take whatever action needed as events unfolded, according to the information obtained by the AP.

The next day, Jan. 4, the defense officials spoke by phone with Cabinet members, including the acting attorney general, and finalized details of the Guard deployment.

The Guard’s role was limited to traffic intersections and checkpoints around the city, based in part on strict restrictions mandated by district officials. Miller also authorized Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy to deploy, if needed, the D.C. Guard’s emergency reaction force stationed at Joint Base Andrews.

The Trump administration and the Pentagon were wary of a heavy military presence, in part because of criticism officials faced for the seemingly heavy-handed National Guard and law enforcement efforts to counter civil unrest in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In particular, the D.C. Guard’s use of helicopters to hover over crowds in downtown Washington during those demonstrations drew widespread criticism. That unauthorized move prompted the Pentagon to more closely control the D.C. Guard.

“There was a lot of things that happened in the spring that the department was criticized for,” Robert Salesses, who is serving as the assistant defense secretary for homeland defense and global security, said at a congressional hearing last month.

On the eve of Trump’s rally Jan. 6 near the White House, the first 255 National Guard troops arrived in the district, and Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed in a letter to the administration that no other military support was needed.

By the morning of Jan. 6, crowds started gathering at the Ellipse before Trump’s speech. According to the Pentagon’s plans, the acting defense secretary would only be notified if the crowd swelled beyond 20,000.

Before long it was clear that the crowd was far more in control of events than the troops and law enforcement there to maintain order.

Trump, just before noon, was giving his speech and he told supporters to march to the Capitol. The crowd at the rally was at least 10,000. By 1:15 p.m., the procession was well on its way there.

As protesters reached the Capitol grounds, some immediately became violent, busting through weak police barriers in front of the building and beating up officers who stood in their way.

At 1:49 p.m., as the violence escalated, then- Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund called Maj. Gen. William Walker, commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, to request assistance.

Sund’s voice was “cracking with emotion,” Walker later told a Senate committee. Walker immediately called Army leaders to inform them of the request.

Twenty minutes later, around 2:10 p.m., the first rioters were beginning to break through the doors and windows of the Senate. They then started a march through the marbled halls in search of the lawmakers who were counting the electoral votes. Alarms inside the building announced a lockdown.

Sund frantically called Walker again and asked for at least 200 guard members “and to send more if they are available.”

But even with the advance Cabinet-level preparation, no help was immediately on the way.

Over the next 20 minutes, as senators ran to safety and the rioters broke into the chamber and rifled through their desks, Army Secretary McCarthy spoke with the mayor and Pentagon leaders about Sund’s request.

On the Pentagon’s third floor E Ring, senior Army leaders were huddled around the phone for what they described as a “panicked” call from the D.C. Guard. As the gravity of the situation became clear, McCarthy bolted from the meeting, sprinting down the hall to Miller’s office and breaking into a meeting.

As minutes ticked by, rioters breached additional entrances in the Capitol and made their way to the House. They broke glass in doors that led to the chamber and tried to gain entry as a group of lawmakers was still trapped inside.

At 2:25 p.m., McCarthy told his staff to prepare to move the emergency reaction force to the Capitol. The force could be ready to move in 20 minutes.

At 2:44 p.m., Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer as she tried to climb through a window that led to the House floor.

Shortly after 3 p.m., McCarthy provided “verbal approval” of the activation of 1,100 National Guard troops to support the D.C. police and the development of a plan for the troops’ deployment duties, locations and unit sizes.

Minutes later the Guard’s emergency reaction force left Joint Base Andrews for the D.C. Armory. There, they would prepare to head to the Capitol once Miller, the acting defense secretary, gave final approval.

Meanwhile, the Joint Staff set up a video teleconference call that stayed open until about 10 p.m. that night, allowing staff to communicate any updates quickly to military leaders.

At 3:19 p.m., Pelosi and Schumer were calling the Pentagon for help and were told the National Guard had been approved.

But military and law enforcement leaders struggled over the next 90 minutes to execute the plan as the Army and Guard called all troops in from their checkpoints, issued them new gear, laid out a new plan for their mission and briefed them on their duties.

The Guard troops had been prepared only for traffic duties. Army leaders argued that sending them into a volatile combat situation required additional instruction to keep both them and the public safe.

By 3:37 p.m., the Pentagon sent its own security forces to guard the homes of defense leaders. No troops had yet reached the Capitol.

By 3:44 p.m., the congressional leaders escalated their pleas.

“Tell POTUS to tweet everyone should leave,” Schumer implored the officials, using the acronym for the president of the United States. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., asked about calling up active duty military.

At 3:48 p.m., frustrated that the D.C. Guard hadn’t fully developed a plan to link up with police, the Army secretary dashed from the Pentagon to D.C. police headquarters to help coordinate with law enforcement.

Trump broke his silence at 4:17 p.m., tweeting to his followers to “go home and go in peace.”

By about 4:30 p.m., the military plan was finalized and Walker had approval to send the Guard to the Capitol. The reports of state capitals breached in other places turned out to be bogus.

At about 4:40 p.m. Pelosi and Schumer were again on the phone with Milley and the Pentagon leadership, asking Miller to secure the perimeter.

But the acrimony was becoming obvious.

The congressional leadership on the call “accuses the National Security apparatus of knowing that protestors planned to conduct an assault on the Capitol,” the timeline said.

The call lasts 30 minutes. Pelosi’s spokesman acknowledges there was a brief discussion of the obvious intelligence failures that led to the insurrection.

It would be another hour before the first contingent of 155 Guard members were at the Capitol. Dressed in riot gear, they began arriving at 5:20 p.m.

They started moving out the rioters, but there were few, if any, arrests. by police.

At 8 p.m. the Capitol was declared secure.

Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo in New York, Nomaan Merchant in Houston, and Mary Clare Jalonick, Jill Colvin, Eric Tucker, Zeke Miller and Colleen Long contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ‘Clear the Capitol,’ Mike Pence pleaded, timeline of riot shows

Recommended Stories

  • 1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting at Texas cabinet plant

    One person was killed and five people were wounded Thursday in the wake of a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, authorities said, and a state trooper was later shot during a manhunt that resulted in the suspected shooter being taken into custody.

  • More Boeing 737 Max woes: Airlines grounding some planes again due to electrical issue

    Boeing said it recommends 16 airlines temporarily remove certain Max planes due to a potential electrical issue.

  • Fact check: False claim links births of Biden, other Democratic politicians to alleged UFO landing

    A social media post falsely claims the births of 10 prominent Democratic politicians is related to an alleged 1947 UFO landing in Roswell, New Mexico.

  • Man arrested for east central Fresno homicide

    A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection to an east central Fresno homicide investigation on Wednesday.

  • Murdoch’s Fox poised to take FanDuel off air in Flutter row

    Rupert Murdoch is primed to impose an advertising blackout of America’s most popular sports betting brand if its British owner refuses to back down in a bitter legal row. FanDuel, which is owned by FTSE 100 bookmaker Flutter Entertainment, risks being taken off the air by FoxSports, America’s second-biggest sports television network, The Sunday Telegraph has learnt. The threat comes at a time when advertising is playing a key role in allowing operators to grab a toehold in what is expected to be the world’s biggest regulated market. If followed through, it would mark a significant escalation of a row that erupted last week between Fox Corporation and Flutter. Fox last week launched legal action in New York against Flutter, the operator behind Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair, in a row over FanDuel, which has a 40pc share of the US market. Fox has an option to buy an 18.6pc stake in FanDuel in July. It claims it is entitled to pay the same price that Flutter paid in December, when the London-listed operator acquired the shares of FanDuel that it did not own at the time. But Flutter claims it must pay the “fair market value” in July and has alleged that Fox is trying to secure a “windfall” by buying the shares at a lower price. One insider said that Fox’s preference was to resolve the dispute. However, if it could not be resolved, Fox would focus on advertising its own brand, FoxBet, instead of promoting FanDuel. Sources close to Flutter claimed that Fox had realised it has backed the wrong horse. Fox and Flutter declined to comment.

  • Elon Musk took a swipe at Bill Gates and Microsoft Zune with an edited version of an anti-vaccination cartoon

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted and deleted an illustration from cartoonist Ben Garrison, which took a potshot at the Microsoft cofounder and vaccines.

  • At least 2 killed amid severe storms that spawned baseball-sized hail

    Severe weather worries have once again proved to be worth the fright in the southern U.S. after storms fired to life on Friday afternoon and tore across the South into Saturday morning. At least two fatalities have been reported from the outbreak, as strong winds sent a tree toppling onto a mobile home near Blanchard, Louisiana, on Friday evening, claiming the life of a 48-year-old man, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed to AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell. Neighbors of the victim told Wadell that the storms had been nearby and that winds at the time of the tragedy had been notably strong. Previously, St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard told AccuWeather National Reporter Kim Leoffler one person was killed and seven others injured from the tornado. On Saturday, Loeffler reported from Bolton Road in Palmetto, Louisiana, where cars where left upside down and debris was scattered throughout the town. A suspected tornado moved through the area overnight, awakening resident Eva Council and her husband. "We heard the wind coming strong and my husband said "Okay, let's move" and so we across and came in here," Council said, standing amid the debris of her badly damaged home. "Glass was coming in from the door right there and we could hear as everything was starting to crumble." Despite the Council's roof being ripped off, the couple escaped to the bathroom where they safely waited out the storm in the bath tub. "Everything just crumbled around us, but we were okay," she said. "The only thing I remember thinking was ‘We trust you Lord, no matter what happens.'" Towering storms erupted in portions of eastern Oklahoma, western Arkansas and northeastern Texas Friday afternoon and evening. These storms were able to produce fierce, damaging wind gusts and widespread hail. In Texas, hailstones up to 3.0 inches in diameter --larger than a baseball -- plummeted to earth. Over 200 reports of hail poured in from across the South Friday and Friday night. Storm in Rankin County just produced this hail. Storm located between Pelahatchie and Puckett. @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/MgjpCUIj6Q— RANKIN EOC (@RANKINEOC) April 10, 2021 Winds of up to 65 mph were reported in the southern portion of Arkansas, and nearly 32,000 customers experienced power outages as the storms kicked off, according to PowerOutage.US. Thousands of residents across Louisiana and Mississippi also saw their power flicker out as the storms moved in later Friday evening. By Saturday morning, power outages skyrocketed to more than 115,000 customers, collectively, from Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi. As the storms began to spread to the east on Saturday, power outage numbers in Florida began to mount. As of Saturday evening, many of those power outages were addressed but over 70,000 residents were still in the dark. Flooding rainfall also became a large issue rather quickly across parts of the South that had already been inundated with rounds of drenching rain since early last month. At one point early Saturday morning, nearly half a million people were under flash flood warnings across the southern tier of Mississippi. Across southern Mississippi, widespread reports of 1.75 to 3.25 inches of rainfall were recorded in just a six-hour period from late Friday evening into early Saturday morning. In some of the worst flooding instances reported across the area, floodwaters could be seen submerging the bottom-third of cars. This radar image, captured very early Saturday morning on April 10, 2021, shows strong-to-severe storms tearing across portions of the South. (AccuWeather) In addition to damaging wind gusts, large hail and torrential downpours, as Friday night progressed, the threat for tornadoes increased. On Friday evening, the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Jackson, Mississippi, confirmed at least one tornado was on the ground approximately 30 miles northeast of Jackson. Farther west and just a few hours later, a report from the Arkansas State Police detailed a funnel cloud spotted near Hope, Arkansas, in the southwestern portion of the state. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Shortly after midnight CDT, more than 3.0 million people across portions of Louisiana and Mississippi were placed under a tornado watch as feisty storms continued to explode across the area. Just two hours later, another tornado watch was issued and an additional 2.0 million people across southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle were placed on high alert for destructive storms. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi until 7 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/h8F74MWb9t— NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) April 10, 2021 While there was initially concern that Friday night's storms could develop into an intense derecho, AccuWeather forecasters say it is unlikely the designation will be reached. A derecho is a swift-moving complex of thunderstorms that produces extensive wind damage over hundreds of miles. "Since two storm complexes ended up developing, it is unlikely such a lengthy path of damage reports will be attributed to one complex to meet the criteria for a derecho," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said. Tree fell on a home carport damaged a vehicle off Sullivan Rd. No injuries #LAwx pic.twitter.com/v7pFcHcwKr— Central Fire Dept. (@CentralFireDept) April 10, 2021 Regardless of the official designation, wind damage was the norm across much of the southern U.S. through Friday night, with nearly 100 reports across the area. Tree branches and loose debris were flung through the air by strong winds, damaging cars, homes and businesses alike. As the storms continued to set their sights farther east on Saturday, damage was reported across the Florida panhandle. Residents and those attempting to enjoy spring break in Panama City, Florida, took to social media to share videos of a waterspout turned land-spout. The City of Panama City Beach reported damage to a house and Blu Convenient Store on Front Beach Road and Wells Street. At least three people escaped from these structures with minor injuries. There are also reports of an overturned structure damage from lightning strikes. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • U.S., Iran clash on sanctions; U.S. sees possible 'impasse'

    U.S. and Iranian officials clashed on Friday over what sanctions the United States should lift to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, with Washington predicting an impasse if Tehran sticks to a demand that all sanctions since 2017 be removed. The two nations laid out tough stances as indirect talks in Vienna on how to bring both back into full compliance with the agreement wound up for the week, with some delegates citing progress. The talks, in which European Union officials are shuttling between the remaining parties to the deal and the United States, aim to restore the bargain at the core of the agreement - restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of U.S. and other international sanctions.

  • These Prefabricated Homes Showcase the Beauty and Innovative of Sustainable Living

    While locations of the kitchen and bathrooms are set, clients can customize the layouts to fit their needs, including open or traditional floor plans, and add amenities such as balconies, gardens, and parking. Architect Jeffrey Sommers of Square Root designed the semi-customizable C3 Pre-fab—the first LEED Platinum–certified home in Chicago—using corrugated Galvalume, reclaimed wood, and fiber cement. Modular construction allowed the firm to build on a narrow site that would have not have allowed traditional building methods.

  • LEADING OFF: Judge still sore; Jays' Hernández to C-19 IL

    Aaron Judge's health is again a concern for the New York Yankees. The star slugger has missed two games with soreness in his left side, and manager Aaron Boone wasn't sure if Judge would be able to play Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year was off to a hot start, and New York is hoping that won't be interrupted by a trip to the injured list.

  • Saint Vincent volcano: 'Explosive' Soufrière eruption sparks mass evacuation

    La Soufrière on Saint Vincent island spews ash 6 km into the air, as 16,000 people are evacuated.

  • Why We Love a Small Loveseat

    Supremely versatile, loveseats work as standalone pieces in studio apartments and as part of a seating arrangement in sprawling living rooms Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The defender who might be elusive for Dolphins and outside-the-box front-seven solutions

    There’s no greater need for the Dolphins on defense in this draft than finding another edge rusher, a position where Miami is lacking after the offseason jettisoning of Kyle Van Noy (released) and Shaq Lawson (traded to Houston for linebacker Benardrick McKinney).

  • Why Jalen McDaniels is a shining product of Hornets’ development focus and investment

    The Charlotte Hornets’ renewed attention to detail in drafting and development has seen players like McDaniels grow from late draft picks to impactful fill-in starters.

  • Medical Examiner: Chauvin’s Restraint Was ‘More Than Floyd Could Take’

    via REUTERSThe medical examiner who wrote the controversial report on George Floyd’s cause of death testified on Friday that the cops’ restraint “was just more than Mr. Floyd could take”—but he wouldn’t rule out the role of drugs and heart issues.Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker’s testimony provided a small glimmer of hope for Derek Chauvin’s defense team after a devastating week of evidence in which the Minneapolis Police Chief said the former officer “absolutely” violated protocol, and two renowned medical experts said Floyd died of low oxygen caused by the cops’ actions alone.Baker’s official report listed Floyd’s cause of death as “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” He listed hardening and thickening of the artery walls, heart disease, fentanyl use, and methamphetamine use as “other significant conditions.”The report’s mention of drug use and heart issues, and its omission of any reference to oxygen deprivation, outraged Floyd’s family last year, prompting them to commission their own independent report, which won’t be shown to the jury, that concluded Floyd died of strangulation.Pulmonologist: Chauvin’s Knee on Floyd Was Akin to Having ‘a Lung Removed’It also became the crux of Chauvin’s defense, which is that Floyd’s death was partly the result of factors unrelated to the arrest, like pre-existing heart issues and drugs, and Chauvin was only doing what he had been trained to do as a cop.On Friday, Baker said his cause of death was “fancy medical lingo for the heart and the lungs stopped. No pulse, no breathing.” It occurred “in the setting of” law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression, he said.While Baker said Floyd was “generally healthy” before May 2020, he refused to rule out Floyd’s heart issues—high blood pressure, carotid arteries, a larger-than-normal heart due to hypertension—as playing a role in the death.“He has a heart that already needs more oxygen than a normal heart, by virtue of its size, and it’s limited in its ability to step up to provide more oxygen,” he said. “In my opinion the law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression was just more than Mr. Floyd could take by virtue of those heart conditions.”He said the amount of fentanyl was higher than amounts found in some fatal overdoses, and the methamphetamine would have increased the work Floyd’s heart had to do to keep pumping oxygen.But, ultimately, he said that was not the cause of death. The “topline” was that Floyd’s heart and lungs stopped “in the setting” of the officers’ activities.“It was the stress of that interaction that tipped him over the edge given his underlying heart disease and toxicological status,” he said.A veteran medical examiner, who previously worked in the Hennepin County office with Baker, testified on Friday that she agreed with Baker’s official cause of death—but thought it was solely due to the officers’ activities.Chauvin ‘Absolutely’ Violated Policy When He Knelt on Floyd: Police ChiefDr. Lindsey Thomas said drug levels were “very low” and his slow death over several minutes indicated that it wasn’t a heart attack. “This is not a sudden cardiac death,” she said.She said the mechanism of death was “asphyxia or low oxygen”—echoing testimony from an Illinois pulmonologist on Thursday who said Floyd’s lungs and breathing apparatus were slowly cut off by the combination of four factors: Chauvin’s left knee on Floyd’s neck, Floyd’s prone position during the arrest, Chauvin’s right knee on Floyd’s back, arm, and side, and the combination of handcuffs and the roadway acting like a vice for Floyd.“Put all together… what it means, to me, is that the activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr. Floyd’s death,” Thomas said.After viewing videos of Floyd’s death, she could pinpoint the moment she saw an “anoxic brain reaction,” which looks like a twitch and is what the body does when the brain no longer has enough oxygen.Chauvin kept his knees on Floyd for several minutes after that moment, she said, even after another cop said there’s no pulse. “They maintain the position so, at that point, his heart has also stopped,” she said.Thomas said that “other significant conditions” are usually only included on death certificates for public health and research purposes, and none of them caused Floyd’s death.However, under cross-examination, she conceded that, if the police were taken out of the equation, she may have concluded that heart problems or drug use were the cause of death.Chauvin, 45, is on trial for second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter after holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes during the arrest over a counterfeit bill. Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—will face a trial in August.Nelson has raised questions about whether the distressed crowd of bystanders and Floyd’s refusal to initially get into a squad car factored into Chauvin’s level of force. However, several current and former Minneapolis police officials, and use-of-force experts, have testified that it was not part of his training and was “totally unnecessary” once Floyd had stopped resisting.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Scoop: Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel escorted out of RNC retreat

    During this weekend’s highly anticipated donor retreat hosted by the Republican National Committee in Palm Beach, Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel was escorted off the premises while his primary opponent, Jane Timken, was allowed to stay, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell Axios.What we’re hearing: The invitation-only event is taking place at the Four Seasons Resort, and the RNC reserved the entire hotel. While Timken, former Ohio GOP chair, was invited to the event “because she is a major donor” — Mandel was not, so he was asked to leave, according to one of the sources.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDespite not having his name on the list, Mandel seized on the opportunity to get some face time with top Republican donors while they all were in one place, one source familiar with his plans told Axios.But when the first event formally kicked off at the hotel Friday night, Mandel and others who did not have credentials were asked to leave.A spokesperson for the RNC declined to comment. Mandel's team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Between the lines: Those attending the retreat not only have access to big donors, but also key party players, including former President Trump. Saturday evening, the group will travel to Mar-a-Lago, where Trump is expected to deliver remarks and mingle with attendees. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential contender, will also speak. Why it matters: The incident gives Timken more visibility and access to Trump, which is crucial as he continues to be the party’s rainmaker and most influential player. It also underscores how Trump’s efforts to continue leading the GOP have made all interactions with donors high-stakes. Background: Trump previously showed interest in endorsing Timken, but was ultimately talked out of it by his son, Donald Trump Jr., and other top advisers.Mandel and Timken have long been extremely pro-Trump and both are vying to get the former president's endorsement — which could be the deciding factor in who wins the race to replace Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who recently announce he will not run for reelection.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Service with a smile: Prince Philip puts Land Rover hearse at heart of funeral he designed himself

    The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin will be carried through the grounds of Windsor Castle in a modified Land Rover that he designed for the occasion himself. The funeral will take place next Saturday at 3pm, following a short procession in which the Prince of Wales and senior members of the Royal family will follow the coffin on foot as it is driven to St George’s Chapel. The Queen will not take part in the procession. It will be a royal funeral like no other, with Royals adhering to Covid-19 guidelines by wearing masks throughout the ceremony and maintaining social distancing. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that it would not be a state occasion, in accordance with the Duke’s wishes, but a ceremonial royal funeral in line with the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002. Her Majesty gave final approval to the plans, which “very much reflect the personal wishes of the Duke" who died peacefully at home in Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

  • Meghan Markle won't travel to Prince Philip's funeral. Experts say flying while pregnant during the pandemic can be risky.

    An OB-GYN said flying while pregnant is generally safe before 36 weeks. Meghan Markle, whose due date is not known, didn't get clearance to fly.

  • Prince Charles breaks the royal family's public silence after Prince Philip's death: 'I miss my father enormously'

    The Prince of Wales is the first of Queen and Prince Philip's four children to share a statement after the death of their father.

  • Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw recovering from emergency eye surgery that will leave him blind for a month

    Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) revealed Saturday that he underwent emergency surgery on his left eye a day earlier after a doctor discovered his retina was detaching. The surgery "went well" he said, but it will require a long and likely arduous recovery. "I will be effectively blind for about a month," he explained, adding that a "few more prayers that my vision will get back to normal ... wouldn't hurt." While he recovers, he'll be mostly "off the grid," he said. It was a "terrifying prognosis" for Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, who was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Afghanistan's Helmand province in 2012. The injury cost him his right eye and badly damaged his left, his vision only returning after several surgeries, The Dallas Morning News notes. Crenshaw said "it was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would resurface, and it appears that is exactly what has happened." pic.twitter.com/9laF7Gjfvo — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 10, 2021 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called Crenshaw a "fighter" who "has the support of every one of his colleagues" in Congress. "He's going to win this battle, too," McCarthy wrote on Twitter. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyHow red states silence urban votersYou should start a keyhole garden