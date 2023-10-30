Clear and chilly start Monday morning followed by a sunny and warm afternoon
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at the changing weather pattern with its chilly mornings and sunny & warm afternoons.
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at the changing weather pattern with its chilly mornings and sunny & warm afternoons.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
The Broncos trolled the Chiefs and TE Travis Kelce by playing Taylor Swift hit after upsetting the AFC West leader.
P.J. Walker tried to force a throw late on Sunday in Seattle, and was intercepted for the second time in their loss to the Seahawks.
The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.
Kirk Cousins was one of five starting quarterbacks to be ruled out with an injury in the early wave of games on Sunday.
Matthew Stafford was replaced by Brett Rypien near the end of the third quarter on Sunday in Dallas
Starting quarterback Daniel Jones remained sidelined for a third straight week.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
This past week, Carta CEO Henry Ward took it upon himself to send a letter to customers addressing the company’s recent negative press. It is obviously not great that Carta has found itself in such a position.
Another busy week for investors will be highlighted by central bank news and results from America's biggest public company.
Sleep in style with this luxe bedding adored by over 215,000 sleeping beauties.
The Nasdaq is down — but investors should focus on quality companies in the tech heavy index.
A foot massager for 60% off, a portable speaker for $26 and a wildly popular Fire TV Stick for at a 50% discount: Scoop 'em up while you can.
'Don’t waste your money on an expensive name-brand robe, I promise this is better,' said one of 31,000+ fans. Grab it on sale!
Washington scored the game-clinching TD four plays later for a 42-33 win.
Fury won a split decision by scores of 96-93, 95-94 and 94-95, but former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou clearly won the night.
Oregon kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a big road win over Utah.
This chic and extremely cozy sweater will be your go-to this fall.
Winter is actually my favorite season. Please don't @ me.
Even with rosters capped at 13 pitchers, the league average for innings per start went down in 2023, which Manfred views as an issue.