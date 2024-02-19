Clear and cool Monday after rain-filled weekend

After a wet and soggy weekend, Central Florida is starting to dry out.

After a drizzly start Monday morning, the storm system will pull away by the early afternoon.

Monday afternoon will be clear and cool with highs in the mid-60s.

Watch: Daytona 500, Xfinity Series races reset for Monday after weekend washout

Our area will be colder Monday night with lows in the mid-40.

We will have lots of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s.

Read: Insects & birds take flight in new sculpture exhibit at Leu Gardens

Our next best chance of seeing rain will be Friday.

Friday’s rain will keep our temperatures cool over the weekend.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates: