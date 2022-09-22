Clear Lake, Minnesota, man sentenced to 39 months in prison for Kandiyohi County domestic assault

Sep. 22—WILLMAR

— A Clear Lake man is serving a prison term for felony domestic assault and violating a no-contact order in two separate cases, while charges in two other cases were dismissed and prosecutors agreed not to file charges in a third incident.

Corey Michael Jacobs, 30, was sentenced Aug. 18 in Kandiyohi County District Court to 39 months for each of the charges, to be served concurrently, after he pleaded guilty in June. In each of the two cases, a second charge was dismissed.

Jacobs received 182 days credit for time served for the violation charge, and 197 days credit for the domestic assault charge. Conditions included Jacobs having to provide a DNA sample.

Under Minnesota law, offenders are required to serve at least two-thirds of a sentence in custody and may be allowed to serve the remaining time on supervised release.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections website, Jacobs is expected to be released April 22, 2024, from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.

According to the complaint on the domestic assault charge, a deputy responded to a call on Dec. 8, 2021, at a residence in Svea. A woman said that Jacobs had been "freaking out" earlier in the day, and had threatened to kill her if she called the police.

The woman locked herself in the bathroom when she called law enforcement, and said that Jacobs left the residence before the deputy arrived. The woman said Jacobs had assaulted her in the past and showed the deputy bruises from an assault that occurred Dec. 2, 2021, according to the complaint.

A charge of terroristic threats in the December case was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

According to the complaint on the violation of the no-contact order, the woman who had the order against Jacobs reported Jan. 22 that he had been staying with her and they had an argument. She told him to leave, which he did.

When he was located a short time later by law enforcement in southwest Willmar, he did not initially stop for the officers. His vehicle became stuck on a Willmar golf course and he continued on foot before he was eventually apprehended, according to the complaint.

In that case, a charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The two other cases that were dismissed entirely were for burglary and domestic assault.

Jacobs had been identified as a suspect in an attempted burglary on Jan. 19 at a laundromat in Spicer. Jacobs allegedly tried breaking into the office of the business and a quarter machine but was unsuccessful, according to the complaint.

The dismissed domestic assault case allegedly happened days after the incident for which he was convicted.

According to the court documents in these cases, Jacobs' criminal history includes a conviction for threats of violence in January 2019 and for violating a domestic-abuse-no-contact order in November 2018.