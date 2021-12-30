Clear snow and ice for USPS letter carriers
This winter, USPS is reminding customers to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks and stairs. Failing to do so can prevent you from getting your mail on time.
On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William […]
Just before Thomas Randele died, his wife of nearly 40 years asked his golfing buddies and his co-workers from the dealerships where he sold cars to come by their home. For the past 50 years, he was a fugitive wanted in one of the largest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history, living in Boston under a new name he created six months after the heist in the summer of 1969. How he was able to leave behind one family and create a new life — while evading a father and son from the U.S. Marshals Service who never gave up their hunt — is just now being pieced together.
Clark Griswold could never.
Heidi Klum, 48, shows off her totally toned booty as she hangs around the house naked in new IG pics. Regular outdoor workouts keep the supermodel in shape.
New data suggests a massive collapse of the ice shelf in as little as five years. “We are dealing with an event that no human has ever witnessed," says one scientist. "We have no analog for this”
David Foster praised wife Katharine McPhee's post-pregnancy bikini body by posting a photo of the actress showing off her toned tummy.
The little boy was practically wheezing with laughter.
Valesky Barosy — online, at least — was living the high-life in Miami: driving an exotic Lamborghini, posing on a private jet, boasting an Instagram account with over 110,000 followers.
The Kentucky senator's claim that Democrats "steal" elections via "legally valid" votes lays bare the GOP's belief that no election is legitimate if a Democrat wins.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said recently that he does not plan on retiring soon but if were to step down as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases the 81-year-old would reportedly be eligible for the largest federal retirement package in American history.
Kristian Winfield: Kyrie Irving on going unvaccinated to start the season: "I knew the consequences. I wasn't prepared for them by any stretch of the imagination." #Nets Source: Twitter @Krisplashed What's the buzz on Twitter? Brian Lewis @ ...
The man suspected in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed two South Florida children tussled with deputies in a wild courtroom confrontation Wednesday.
'Wheel of Fortune' stars Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been cohosting the game show together since 1982. Recently, Pat and Vanna discussed their future on 'WOF.'
Recall alert: Check your diabetes medication
A PGA Tour spokesman told Golfweek the year-long program runs through December 31.
A heavily armed California man was arrested in Iowa after he told law enforcement officers that he would "do whatever it takes" to kill government leaders on
The Packers would go into the season's final week with the No. 1 seed in the NFC wrapped up if Matt LaFleur's team beats the Vikings and the Cowboys lose to the Cardinals.
A video of a member of the Queen‘s Guard knocking over a boy who walked in his way is going viral. On Tuesday, a TikTok user shared a clip of two armed guardsmen dressed in gray tunics and bearskin caps marching in unison while on patrol outside the Tower of London. “Nobody is safe,” the TikTok user captioned the video.
A woman on TikTok shared the strange items movie patrons left after a screening of "Sing 2."
Famed NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden died on Dec. 28 at the age of 85. No cause was detailed in the media, and the NFL said it was unexpected. With a winning percentage of 0.759, the former...