Clear and sunny skies with a low of 24 on Thursday

Under the new policy, announced on Wednesday, streamers are no longer permitted to "imply or suggest that they are fully or partially nude," and may not show a visible outline of their genitals, even if they're covered. Female-presenting streamers may show cleavage, as long as their nipples and underbust are covered, and "it is clear that the streamer is wearing clothing." The update is in response to the rise of popular streams known as topless or "black bar" meta, in which streamers appeared naked by using clever framing or black censor bars to cover their breasts and genitals.