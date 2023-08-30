Clearblue's cheap menopause test fills a hole in the at-home health market

Clearblue has launched a new product that can determine what stage of menopause a person is in. The "Menopause Stage Indicator" is a urine testing device and it's the company's first for this underserved market in women's health.

The Menopause Stage Indicator looks like a standard pregnancy test stick but instead of measuring urine for pregnancy hormones, it will look for follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) levels, which are measured to confirm menopause. To get accurate test results, you’ll have to conduct five urine tests over ten days, and Clearblue recommends they be taken every other day. Using FSH levels, menstrual cycle history, and a person’s age, the company will be able to determine and confirm the menopause stage. The app will calculate if a person is in premenopause, early perimenopause, late perimenopause, or postmenopause.

In its press release, Clearblue acknowledges that only a healthcare professional can confirm someone’s menopause stage. However, through the app, you can generate a personalized report and share it with your healthcare provider to confirm test results and discuss potential treatment options. The Menopause Stage Indicator will be available on Amazon for a starting price of $20.

Women’s health has long been cast aside as a mere subset of healthcare. And it’s even worse for aging people entering menopause. The market for a menopause testing device by Clearblue, a brand most famous for its pregnancy tests, is prime for the taking. Studies show that 73 percent of women experience menopause but do not seek treatment for their symptoms and the global menopause market size is projected to grow to $21.6 billion by 2026.