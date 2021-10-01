ClearBridge: “CVS Health (CVS) is at the Forefront of a Changing Mindset in the Health Care Services Sector”

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Sustainability Leaders Strategy” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark during the second quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in eight of 10 sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 sectors total). You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of ClearBridge Investments, the fund mentioned CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) and discussed its stance on the firm. CVS Health Corporation is a Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based pharmacy company with a $109.2 billion market capitalization. CVS delivered a 21.23% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 43.18%. The stock closed at $84.86 per share on September 30, 2021.

Here is what ClearBridge Investments has to say about CVS Health Corporation in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Our differentiated positions in the health care sector also made strong contributions as the market began to reward the heavily discounted sector.CVS Health saw strength in its pharmacy benefits manager business as well as its managed care business, Aetna, helping to confirm our positive view of CVS’s repositioning of its business model from a dispensary model to a service model. With CVS store-based health care services offering patients better convenience, encouraging better health care compliance and ultimately lower costs, we believe the company is at the forefront of a changing mindset in the health care services sector."

Based on our calculations, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. CVS was in 67 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 62 funds in the previous quarter. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) delivered a -0.02% return in the past 3 months.

