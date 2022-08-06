ClearBridge Investment Considers Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) as a Steady Compounder

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Select Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of this can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund underperformed its benchmark index. Stocks from IT, healthcare, industrials, and consumer discretionary posted losses during the quarter, however stocks from the consumer staples and the financials sectors contributed to the performance of the fund. To know about the fund’s best picks in 2022, please check its top 5 holdings.

In the letter, ClearBridge Investments discussed its Select Strategy portfolio. The firm holds stocks like Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST). It is a US-based energy drink beverages company headquartered in Corona, California. The stock of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) closed at $96.05 per share on August 3, 2022. One-month return of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) was -0.97% and the shares gained 4.46% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) has a market capitalization of $50.875 billion.

Here is what ClearBridge Select Strategy specifically said about Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) in its second-quarter investor letter:

"Our investment philosophy is to lean into growth, owning companies that control their own destinies, are taking market and mind share and are levered to secular tailwinds such as elevating efficiency and implementing data-driven decisions. At the same time, we have been tactically pivoting the portfolio to favor companies with less risk to near-term earnings and revenue numbers. Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) and Constellation Brands (STZ), two beverage makers we added at advantageous prices in 2021, are examples of steady compounders that have held up well through the equity downturn." Pixabay/Public Domain

