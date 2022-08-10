ClearBridge Investments: “CEG’s Nuclear Assets and Free Cash Flow Generation Were Mispriced by the Market”

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Value Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund underperformed relative to the S&P Global Infrastructure Index. Utilities with clean energy portfolios contributed positively to the fund’s performance but fears of recession affected the rail companies. For more information on the fund’s best picks in 2022, please check its top five holdings.

In the letter, ClearBridge Investments discussed the performance of the ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Value Strategy portfolio. Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) was a positive contributor to the strategy in the second quarter. Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) is a US-based electricity generator and distributor, headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. The stock of Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) closed at $75.89 per share on August 8, 2022. One-month return of Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) rose to 28.13% and its shares gained 33.05% of their value over the last 3 months. It has a market capitalization of $24.804 billion.

"Utilities with clean energy portfolios were also positive contributors in a down quarter for markets, with strong performance from U.S. electric utilities Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) and Clearway Energy (CWEN). We bought shares of Constellation Energy earlier this year following its spinoff from Exelon (EXC). Constellation represents Exelon’s former power generation and competitive energy business, and with 21 GW of nuclear capacity across 13 plants is the largest generator of carbon-free power in the U.S. We believed Constellation Energy’s nuclear assets and free cash flow generation were mispriced by the market, with upside from any further federal/state nuclear subsidies granted, and this has so far played out." Copyright: demerzel21 / 123RF Stock Photo

Although Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) is a positive contributor to the strategy, it is not on the list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) was held by 47 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter.

