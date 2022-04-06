ClearBridge Investments: “NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Undoubtedly Benefited From the COVID-19 Pandemic Lockdowns”

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “All Cap Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge All Cap Value Strategy had a positive absolute return for the fourth quarter but underperformed the benchmark Russell 3000 Value Index. On an absolute basis, the Strategy posted gains in 10 of 11 sectors in which it was invested during the quarter. The main contributors to the Strategy’s performance were the materials and health care sectors. The sole detractor to the Strategy’s performance was the communication services sector. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

ClearBridge Investments All Cap Value Strategy, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) and discussed its stance on the firm. Founded in 2005, NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) is a Tempe, Arizona-based software company with a $15.6 billion market capitalization, and is currently spearheaded by its CEO, Vincent Pilette. NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) delivered a 3.81% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 22.87%. The stock closed at $26.97 per share on April 04, 2022.

Here is what ClearBridge Investments All Cap Value Strategy has to say about NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"However, not every example has a cyclical dynamic. Consumer cybersecurity company NortonLifeLock undoubtedly benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns as sales of personal computers and time spent online skyrocketed, as did subscriptions to the company’s security products. The market has lumped Norton into the “COVID winners” bucket and embedded a substantial reduction in subscriptions going forward as the company laps its strong results from the depths of the pandemic. While these concerns are reasonable for many within the COVID winner cohort, it is not the case for Norton. Company-specific improvements in marketing and product development have been just as powerful tailwinds to subscriber growth and would have continued to carry the company’s growth through the most difficult comparisons from 2020 even without the pandemic effect. The market’s concern about tailwinds turning to headwinds is overwrought, and contrary to the decline currently embedded in the stock price, we are confident that Norton’s earnings will continue to compound. Similar to EQT and OneMain, NortonLifeLock has been actively putting its ample cash flow generation to work to crystalize upside for shareholders. In addition to strong dividends and share repurchase activity, last year Norton announced the acquisition of “freemium” competitor Avast. Already attractive from a pricing standpoint, the acquisition creates the potential to generate immense cost and revenue synergies as well as providing Norton a strong foothold outside the North American market and a broader customer acquisition funnel. Once the transaction closes in 2022, Norton will have growing free cash flow generation of $1.5 billion and a clear path to an EPS of $5, yet a resulting valuation of just 5x earnings power. Given the high-single-digit revenue growth that Avast brings to the table, we believe the continuation of a valuation this depressed for Norton is highly unlikely."

Software
Software

Our calculations show that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) was in 36 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 34 funds in the previous quarter. NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) delivered a 1.58% return in the past 3 months.

In March 2022, we published an article that includes NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 10 Value Stocks in Seth Klarman’s Latest Portfolio. You can find more than 100 investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • The Car Boom Is Becoming a Car Bust. Why That’s Bad News for Carvana Stock.

    The used-car company's sales growth is slowing, while the company seems to be growing too fast, according to RBC Capital Markets.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Who owns the Cincinnati Reds baseball club? Here's the list

    Nineteen individuals or companies own a share of the Reds. Here are some details on who they are.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Two Properties In Just Two Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings today; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and two of the properties were fully funded just two hours later. The first property to sell out was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was acquired by Arrived Homes for $28

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Investing in cannabis stocks can seem riskier than it really is. After all, support for the legalization of marijuana is at an all-time high, with more than 90% of Americans believing that cannabis should be legal for either medicinal or recreational use, according to a Pew Research survey last year. Three marijuana stocks that are among the best to buy and hold right now are Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), and Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF).

  • Stock tied to Trump social firm drops on report of turmoil

    Shares in a company planning to buy Donald Trump's new social media business plunged Monday on a news report that two key staff members left, deepening losses from last week when it said it would miss a deadline to file its annual financial statements. Digital World Acquisition Corp. closed Monday down 10% following a Reuters report that the chief technology officer and chief products officer had left the company, citing two anonymous sources.

  • Cannabis ETFs Set to Soar on Passage of Legalization Bill

    Cannabis stocks are poised to surge further especially following the legislation passed by the House to legalize marijuana nationwide.

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • Why Rivian Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) took a hit immediately after the company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial update on March 10. In its quarterly report, Rivian said several factors led it to reduce its production volume guidance for 2022. The company identified headwinds including a planned 10-day shutdown to improve its production lines, supply chain constraints, a spike in COVID-19 cases from the spread of the omicron variant, and even severe winter weather at its Illinois facility.

  • Tilray Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before trading kicks into action on Wednesday (April 6), Tilray (TLRY) will present F3Q22’s financial results (February quarter). Those with an optimistic bent might want to lower expectations, if Canaccord’s Matt Bottomley’s forecast is anything to go by. “For the quarter, we are expecting the combination of a seasonally slower period and continued macro-level headwinds in the Canadian recreational environment (namely saturated competition and pricing pressures) to result in a relatively flat p

  • Why Lucid Stock Sank 12.4% in March but Could Bounce Back

    What happened Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock is struggling to find a bottom this year. The once-hot electric vehicle (EV) stock sank even further in March and lost 12.4% in value during the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to see some more stocks from this list, click 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. Dividends are a reliable stream of passive income for investors, and they also offer greater returns than share price gains […]

  • AT&T (T) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, AT&T (T) closed at $24.18, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day.

  • Why Warner Bros. Discovery merger is the 'most exciting story' in streaming: Analyst

    All eyes are on AT&T's WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery.

  • What Happens if I Buy Tesla Before Its Potential Stock Split?

    Tesla's potential stock split is stirring up a lot of excitement among investors, but this one move isn't guaranteed to boost the share price.