ClearBridge Investments Reduced Stake in Alibaba (BABA) for ‘Greater Stability’

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The second quarter was difficult for growth funds, and the fund underperformed the benchmark index. Only the consumer staples sector contributed positively to the fund’s performance. To know about the fund’s best picks in 2022, please check its top 5 holdings.

In the second quarter, ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA). Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China, and has a market capitalization of $250.713 billion. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) closed at $92.56 per share on August 5, 2022. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) had a return of -23.44% for the past month whereas its 12-month returns plunged to -52.87%

Here is what ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy specifically said about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in its Q2 2022 investor’s letter:

"After seeding the portfolio with select growth companies in the second half of 2020 and 2021, we have redirected our focus over the last several quarters to risk management. Moves during the second quarter in pursuit of greater stability included reducing consumer discretionary exposure with the sales of Chinese e-commerce and payments provider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)."

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), hompage on a screen, manufacturers, suppliers, global trade, laptop

Evan Lorne / Shutterstock.com

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is in 19th position in the list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the first quarter, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) was in 100 hedge fund portfolios up from 96 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in another article and shared Artisan Partners’ views on the company. If you want to read more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors, check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2022 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Sherwin-Williams (SHW) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth ESG Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the second quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in one of the 11 sectors in […]

  • Alibaba Cloud Looks To Tap New Customers In "Sunrise" Industries As Big Internet Companies Reach Market Saturation

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE: BABA) cloud operation thinks it's reached market saturation among China's big internet companies, the Register reports. However, Alibaba Cloud saw a new wave of demand from industrial outfits and looked to chase new customers in "sunrise" industries. Alibaba Cloud also aims to build proprietary technology capabilities "in key areas such as computing, big data and artificial intelligence" to create a unique selling proposition and found it crucial to improve

  • American Tower Corporation (AMT)’s Shares Outperformed in Recession

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Value Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund underperformed relative to the S&P Global Infrastructure Index. The utilities with clean energy portfolios contributed positively to the fund’s performance but fears […]

  • ClearBridge All Cap Value Strategy Added Pfizer Inc. (PFE) in its Portfolio

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge All Cap Value Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund underperformed Russell 3000 Value Index. Financials, industrials, and information technology sectors posted losses during the quarter. For more information on the fund’s […]

  • Novavax tumbles 31% as waning COVID vaccine demand hits revenue forecast

    Demand for its vaccine is also waning in the United States, where it was authorized for use among adults last month and was expected to be preferred by the skeptics of messenger RNA-based shots from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc. But only 7,381 Novavax vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country, with Chief Executive Stanley Erck saying that its late launch could have hampered demand. The forecast cut also dashes any hope of Novavax being able to garner a share of the market for the two-dose initial vaccination program, said Cowen analyst George Yordanov.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralise several Russian subversion and reconnaissance groups in Luhansk Oblast Haidai

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 8 AUGUST 2022, 08:30 Every day, the Russian forces are trying to create favourable conditions for themselves in order to strengthen the offensive in Luhansk Oblast, but they are meeting with a worthy rebuff from the armed forces of Ukraine.

  • Their pleas for water were long ignored. Now tribes are gaining a voice on the Colorado River

    The 1922 Colorado River Compact virtually ignored tribal communities, but amid drought, Indigenous leaders have gained a say in what happens next.

  • China Graft Probes Stem From Anger Over Failed Chip Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top leadership has grown increasingly frustrated with a years-long failure to develop semiconductors that can replace US circuitry, an embarrassment capped by a flurry of anti-graft probes into top industry officials and the $9 billion rescue of Tsinghua Unigroup.Most Read from BloombergFBI Search Focused on Material Trump Brought From White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsSenior o

  • Tesla (TSLA) Stock Split With Stock Dividend to Aid Share Price

    Tesla (TSLA) announces a 3-for-1 stock split with a stock dividend effective on Aug 25. It will make the stock accessible to retail investors and might buoy its share price.

  • Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels

    Berkshire Hathaway's latest earnings report showed the Oracle of Omaha was a net buyer of stocks in Q2 as the broader market sold off.

  • Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    Early each month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a benchmark tracking the price movement on a wide range of goods and services that people use every day. Investors monitor the CPI to gauge the current state of inflation, which has been at a 40-year high for most of the year and resulted in aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which is trying to rein in the high prices currently plaguing the country. On Wednesday, BLS will release the data for how the CPI trended in July.

  • ‘I am quite embarrassed and remorseful’: SoftBank CEO plans widespread cost cuts as tech investments suffer, leading to a $23 billion loss

    “When we were turning out big profits, I became somewhat delirious, and looking back at myself now, I am quite embarrassed and remorseful,” SoftBank’s CEO admitted at a press conference on Monday.

  • We're Downgrading This Semiconductor Firm and Cutting Our Price Target

    The uncertainty of the gaming market has a high probability of keeping the shares rangebound at least until their earnings on August 24.

  • Tesla Is Miles Ahead of the Competition, Says Analyst

    If you really want to explore the inner workings of a car company, there can be no better way than to get on the factory floor. That’s just what Canaccord's George Gianarikas did when trying to see under the hood of Tesla (TSLA). The analyst took a tour of the Fremont factory and was “mesmerized by the factory's chaotic symphony and employee morale.” And given its limited size compared to the company’s other locations, Tesla’s ability to “push the boundaries” of what its first location can produ

  • 10 Stocks That Will Suffer If China Invades Taiwan

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that will suffer if China invades Taiwan. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Stocks That Will Suffer If China Invades Taiwan. The United States has said on many occasions that it will retaliate against China if it decides to invade Taiwan, whereas […]

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Technology stocks took it on the chin earlier this year. The market has recently bounced back, and investors are cautiously dipping their toes into the tech waters. Many tech stocks remain well below where they started the year and are ripe for those willing to buy and hold.

  • Why Rivian Shares Popped 10% Early Monday

    What happened Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) spiked 10% today to start the trading week. The stock didn't hold those gains, but was still up 6.6% as of 2 p.m. ET on Monday. The company provides its second-quarter financial and operational update this Thursday, Aug.

  • ‘I must humbly and honestly acknowledge that things are really bad’ — SoftBank CEO on $23 billion loss.

    TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group posted a $23.4 billion loss in the April-June quarter as the value of its investments sank amid global worries about inflation and interest rates.

  • ‘Only so much we can do’: Mesa Air CEO blames quarterly loss on federal pilot hiring rule

    The nationwide shortage of commercial airline pilots is still wreaking havoc on Mesa Air Group’s bottom line.

  • This Is, Hands Down, the Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now

    Alphabet, Amazon, DexCom, Shopify, and Tesla have all announced stock splits this year -- but only one of these giants is a screaming buy.