ClearBridge Investments: “Snowflake (SNOW) has Significant Room for Free Cash Flow Margin Expansion”

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Aggressive Growth Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Aggressive Growth Strategy outperformed its Russell 3000 Growth Index benchmark in the second quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had losses across the eight sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 sectors total). The primary detractors were in the IT and communication services sectors. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, ClearBridge Aggressive Growth Strategy mentioned Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2012, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is a Bozeman, Montana-based cloud computing–based data warehousing company with a $51.6 billion market capitalization. Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) delivered a -52.07% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -40.60%. The stock closed at $162.37 per share on August 03, 2022.

Here is what ClearBridge Aggressive Growth Strategy has to say about Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Snowflake operates a cloud-based data platform for small and medium-sized businesses and enterprise customers. The company is a key beneficiary of software spending moving to the cloud, as well as the increasing strategic importance of data. With the potential to address the large and growing market for data cloud, a roughly $250 billion plus opportunity by 2026, we see a long runway for growth ahead. Although the company is already profitable, we believe Snowflake still has significant room for free cash flow margin expansion."

Major Retailers and Services That Accept Bitcoin in 2018
Major Retailers and Services That Accept Bitcoin in 2018

alphaspirit/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) was in 81 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 84 funds in the previous quarter. Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) delivered a -12.70% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • For classic Caesar salad, this tried and true recipe is the only one you'll ever need

    Caesar salad is a classic and is incredibly simple to make. The key is using the best ingredients and starting from scratch. Here's how to make it.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Just Hit Setbacks: Are They Buys?

    With that said, it's important to remember that quarterly earnings reports -- even disappointing ones -- only cover a relatively short period of a company's history. Let's look at two companies that failed to impress Wall Street with their most recent financial results: DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Revenue growth has been dropping for this diabetes-focused medical devices specialist, although it continues to progress thanks to the increased adoption of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM).

  • ClearBridge Investments: “Global Recession Concerns Hit National Grid (NGG)’s Profit Taking”

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, published its “ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund outperformed the S&P Global Infrastructure Index. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in […]

  • You probably need these TikTok-famous gadgets that are changing the shower game

    Shop these shower gadgets including a shower head that changes color based on water temp and shampoo holders that make sure you don't waste a single drop.

  • Datadog Shares Slide as Worries Emerge About Slowing Growth

    While the IT software company posted strong Q2 results, the outlook left investors disappointed. Why one analyst downgraded the stock.

  • Court extends treason suspect Medvedchuk’s detention period

    The term of detention of a deputy from the banned Opposition Platform For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, has been extended, the press service of Lychakovsky District Court of Lviv reported on Aug 3.

  • We Find China Stocks Very Attractive, Says Bahuguna

    Columbia Threadneedle Investments Senior Portfolio Manager Anwiti Bahuguna says they find China very attractive and they've been adding to equity positions there. She's on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Analysis: Wall Street's 'fear gauge' in limbo as big investors keep shunning stocks

    Wall Street’s most closely watched gauge of market anxiety shows expectations of choppy trading ahead despite a recent snapback in U.S. stocks, though institutional investors' low exposure to equities may help curb gyrations. The Cboe Volatility Index, an options-based indicator that reflects demand for protection against drops in the stock market, recently stood at 23, following a sharp rally in stocks that has taken the S&P 500 index up 12% from its mid-June low on expectations that the Federal Reserve may be less hawkish than anticipated in its fight against inflation. VIX readings above 20 are generally associated with an elevated sense of investor anxiety about the near-term outlook for stocks, while readings north of 30 or 35 point to acute fear.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold

    It's going from bad to worse for this healthcare giant, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

  • MicroStrategy Shares Surge as Michael Saylor Puts Full Focus on Bitcoin

    Michael Saylor will still be focusing on bitcoin after moving to the role of executive chairman.

  • Inflation rates are rising in the US – an economist explains why

    Consumer prices in the U.S. are rising due to inflation at the fastest rate they have in decades. Earlier this summer, SciLine interviewed Martha Olney, a teaching professor emerita of economics at the University of California, Berkeley, about what’s causing prices to rise and what the government can do to encourage a return to stable prices. The Conversation has collaborated with SciLine to bring you highlights from the discussion, which have been edited for brevity and clarity. What factors ar

  • Apple Has Been Dethroned as the Most Held Robinhood Stock: Here's What Replaced It

    Last year, retail investors made their presence known to Wall Street like never before. Online trading platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which have been especially popular among the retail crowd, rolled out the red carpet for everyday investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. Robinhood offers commission-free trading on the major U.S. exchanges, allows its customers to make fractional-share purchases, and gifts free shares of stock (at random) to new members.

  • Cuba more than quadruples dollar/peso exchange rate

    Cuba announced it will begin purchasing on Thursday dollars and other convertible currencies at nearly five times the current rate in an effort to undercut the informal money market and capture the funds. Central Bank President Marta Wilson Gonzalez, appearing on state-run television on Wednesday evening, said the state-run banking system had set a new rate of 120 pesos to the dollar, compared to the official fixed rate of 24 pesos, and 115 pesos on the informal market, according to independent online news outlet El Toque tracker, the most watched in the communist-run country. Gonzalez said the new rate would float and did not apply to most activities of the state-dominated economy which would still operate at the fixed rate in effect for more than 18 months.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy now before recession begins. You can skip our detailed discussion on analysts’ views about the recession, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before Recession Begins. With consumer prices rising by 5.4% in July, experts are becoming increasingly convinced that recession […]

  • US: Africa can buy Russian grain but risks actions on oil

    African nations are free to buy grain from Russia but could face consequences if they trade in U.S.-sanctioned commodities such as Russian oil, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said Thursday. “Countries can buy Russian agricultural products, including fertilizer and wheat,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. “We caution countries not to break those sanctions because then ... they stand the chance of having actions taken against them,” she said.

  • Warren Buffett Is Betting on a Stock the Market Doesn't Like

    In the first quarter of the year, Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) bought close to 9 million shares -- a roughly 2.9% stake -- in the large digital bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), which specializes in auto lending. With inventory still being challenged and used car prices soaring, Ally has flourished, generating strong financial results since the pandemic started. Buffett and the market are clearly at odds here.

  • Pelosi's Taiwan trip shows US and China aren't ready to fight over 'third rail' of chips

    The entire semiconductor industry seemed to be holding its breath as Nancy Pelosi’s plane made its final approach to Taipei this week. Some in the sector now appear to be exhaling.

  • Mercury, Sun hold 42-second moment of silence for Brittney Griner after WNBA star’s sentencing

    What a powerful moment in support of Brittney Griner.

  • Democrats Weigh Adding Stock Buyback Tax to Bill to Woo Sinema

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats are considering adding a 1% tax on stock buybacks to their tax, climate and drug-price bill to appease holdout Senator Kyrsten Sinema without losing fellow moderate Senator Joe Manchin, people familiar with the talks said. Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeSinema, an Arizona Democrat,

  • Major EV Company’s Stock Nosedives – Time to Invest or Sell?

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid drastically slashed its production outlook for 2022 by 50% citing supply chain issues, which sent the stock tumbling more than 12% in pre-market trading on August...