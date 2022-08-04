ClearBridge Investments Sold its Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Due to Constrained Growth

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, published its “ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund declined and underperformed the Russell 2000 growth benchmark. The letter states that higher interest rates and current economic events influenced the performance of the fund.  You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

The letter mentioned that the fund underperformed in the second quarter due to market volatility. The fund exited its position from Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND). Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) is a communication platform service provider headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The stock of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) closed at $16.75 per share on August 1, 2022, and it has a market capitalization of $423.393 million. Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) returned -19.47% in one month and its 12-month return dropped to -86.92%.

Here is what ClearBridge Investments specifically mentioned about Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND):

“We exited cloud communications software maker Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) as price concessions to a large customer compromised profitability and a security breach last year constrained growth.”

Dishes, Networks, Communications

Copyright: bluebay / 123RF Stock Photo

Our research shows that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) was in 20 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter and 20 in the previous quarter. Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) shares lost 27.24% of their value over the last 3 months.

You can find another article on Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) that we published in January and shared why billionaire Steve Cohen thinks the stock is a buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Bandwidth (BAND) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Bandwidth (BAND) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 42.86% and 2.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Plane to Taiwan Was the Most-Watched Flight in the World

    The House Speaker became the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island that is claimed by China in 25 years.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already ant

  • A Really Bad Day Just Got Worse at This Silicon Valley Company

    Robinhood , the troubled brokerage that attracted the attention of Gen Z investors, can not catch a break and is laying off 23% of its employees. Things began with the company announcing it had been issued a multi-million dollar fine. CEO Vlad Tenev said the majority of the layoffs will occur for people working in the operations, marketing and program management departments, according to a blog post.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold

    It's going from bad to worse for this healthcare giant, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

  • Moderna aiming to deliver updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters next month

    Moderna Inc. said Wednesday morning that it will have new, updated booster shots for its Covid-19 vaccine ready for delivery in September. Earlier this year, Moderna decided to pursue the development of bivalent vaccines, with each shot comprising 50% the original formula and 50% a new formula. The focus of Moderna's booster efforts over the last eight months has largely been BA.1, the original subvariant of the omicron strain.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bo

  • 3 Fidelity Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Fidelity Investments is the country’s fourth-largest mutual funds manager with more than $4.3 trillion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2022, the most recently available information. The quality of a fund can be approximated using Morningstar's star ratings, which ranges from 1 star (the lowest quality) to 5 stars (the highest). Here's a look at three of Fidelity's funds that are rated 5 stars by Morningstar.

  • Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    This stock is beating the Dow over the past 10 years and can continue outperforming for the next decade and beyond.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    These healthcare stocks could help you retire early, offering impressive margins and promising growth potential.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.

  • This Warren Buffett-esque fund must be bought given its huge and unwarranted discount

    Our search for profitable ways to invest in American assets takes a doubly unusual turn today: the shares we have in mind not only trade in London but are those of an investment trust.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

    SSB, AHH, and PCB made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on August 3, 2022.