Clearcreek officer Ney improving, but still in ICU after July shooting

Sep. 13—Two weeks after surgery, a Clearcreek Twp. police officer shot two months ago in the line of duty remains in critical condition after surgeons patched a hole in his skull, officials said.

Officer Eric Ney is in the intensive care unit at Miami Valley Hospital, where he is sitting up, eating and talking to fellow officers who stop in to visit, Clearcreek Twp. police Chief John Terrill said Monday.

"He is slowly being raised to see if air is getting into his brain," Terrill said. "He is still being monitored and he's still in ICU."

He said Ney still has tubes going into his head as a precaution and said the officer is still confused about what happened.

"We're holding our breath," Terrill said.

Ney was operated on about two weeks ago to patch a fracture in his skull and has been hospitalized for the past few weeks.

He was shot July 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 5900 block of north Ohio 48 in Clearcreek Twp. in Warren County. He and Sgt. Nicole Cordero arrived at the horse farm of Mark Evers, who was using his Gator ATV to ram his wife's vehicle multiple times. Terrill said officers had been to the Evers farm in the past for neighbor disputes and that officers were aware he could be armed.

Evers, 65, eventually began talking with police, then suddenly fired two shots at Ney. Cordero returned fire, shooting Evers. Evers also shot himself, and died at the scene.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken the lead on the investigation on the shooting of the officer as well as the shooting of Evers.

Ney initially was released from the hospital on July 20 but had to return for medical procedures to address blood clots and other complications stemming from the shooting.