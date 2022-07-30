Clearcreek Township officer who was shot on duty discharged from rehabilitation center

Images of Officer Eric Ney and Sgt. Nicole Cordero are displayed during a press conference in Clearcreek Township on Thursday, July 14, 2022. John Terrill, Clearcreek Township Police Chief, said on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Officer Eric Ney and Sgt. Nicole Cordero responded to a domestic violence call involving Mark Evers, 65. Evers died at the scene after shooting Officer Ney. Ney is currently in stable condition.

An officer with the Clearcreek Township Police Department who was shot in the face while responding to a domestic violence call has been discharged after completing treatment.

On July 12, two Clearcreek Township officers, Sgt. Nicole Cordero and officer Eric Ney, responded to a domestic violence call in the 5900 block of Ohio 48.

According to investigators, a man later identified as Mark Evers, 65, was ramming his wife's car with an ATV.

Police said when the officers intervened, Evers shot Ney, a 14-year veteran, in the head. Evers was then shot and killed by Cordero, police said.

Ney was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital and later transported to a rehab facility.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation stepped in to investigate the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: officer who was shot on duty discharged from rehabilitation center