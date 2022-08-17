Clearcreek Township police officer wounded in line of duty suffers medical setback, chief says

Clearcreek Twp. Police Officer Eric Ney, wounded in the line of duty in mid-July, is back in Miami Valley Hospital to address complications from his injuries, Chief John Terrill said Wednesday.

“Officer Ney is still fighting issues with two large blood clots in the arteries to his lungs,” Terrill said in a statement.

Ney, a 14-year veteran of the force, was critically injured after he was shot across the face July 12 while responding to a domestic violence incident in the 5900 block of state Route 48.

He was discharged from a rehabilitation facility July 29.

“A further complication has occurred associated with his brain injury sustained in the shooting,” the chief said, noting the officer has been readmitted to the hospital ICU and remains in critical condition.