Clearcreek Twp. officer critical, but stable after Tuesday shooting; News conference set for 2 p.m.

Officials in Warren County are expected to provide an update today after a Clearcreek Twp. police officer was shot Tuesday night.

A news conference has been scheduled for this afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Clearcreek Twp. Police Department and will feature updates from both Clearcreek Twp. Police Chief John Terrill and Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Officer Eric Ney, a 14-year veteran of the Clearcreek Twp. force, remains critical, but stable after he was shot in the head during the incident Tuesday night.

Officers were first called to reports of a domestic violence incident in the 5900 block of state Route 48, which is south of Lower Springboro Road, around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

Terrill said when they received the call for a domestic incident, police were told about an individual “ramming his wife’s car with an ATV.” He said police have received multiple calls to that location, according to our news partners at WCPO.

According emergency scanner traffic, dispatchers conducted safety checks every five to 10 minutes on the two officers and they affirmatively answered that everything was fine for over an hour. It was at approximately 8:39 p.m. when an officer called out that shots had been fired.

“Got an officer down, officer down,” the officer said, according to emergency scanner traffic.

After Ney was shot, another officer returned fire, killing the suspected shooter, Terrill said. The officer who returned fire was not identified.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office identified Mark Evers, 65, as the man shot and killed by the officer. Evers’ body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Terrill said Clearcreek Twp. has never had an officer-involved shooting before. He mentioned previous officer deaths, including one who was killed by a drunk driver.

We’ll be at the scheduled news conference at 2 p.m. We will provide updates here on WHIO.com and on News Center 7 starting at 5 p.m.