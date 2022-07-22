Clearcreek Twp. officer shot moved from hospital to rehabilitation facility, chief says

A Clearcreek Township officer shot in the line of duty is continuing his recovery daily, Police Chief John Terrill said Friday.

Officer Eric Ney, a 14-year veteran of the force, was critically injured after being shot across the face July 12 while responding to a domestic violence incident in the 5900 block of State Route 48.

Ney was flown from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital. Terrill told News Center 7 that Ney has since been transferred to the Rehabilitation Institute of Ohio to “undergo therapy and further assessment of his injuries.”

Police received the 911 call for a domestic incident, describing an individual “ramming his wife’s car with an ATV.” That individual was later identified as Mark Evers, 64.

Terrill said in a press conference last week that Evers’ wife told a 911 dispatcher that they had gotten into an argument over the way she wrapped a horse’s legs.

When the officers arrived on scene, they noted seeing a Evers ramming his wife vehicle with an ATV before he drove off to the back of the property. After an hour, they were able to convince Evers to return to the front of the property to speak them. When officers were speaking with him, Evers suddenly shot at Ney.

Cordero returned fire at Evers. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said last week that Evers was shot multiple times and that one of the gunshot wounds was a “contact wound” to his head. He stated that Cordero was not close enough to produce that wound. Fornshell said two of the gunshot wounds Evers sustained “could have been fatal” and that a full autopsy would determine the manner of Evers’ death as suicide, homicide or “undetermined.”

Cordero was placed on paid administrative leave and will remain on it until the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation completes its investigation of the incident.