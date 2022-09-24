Clearcreek Twp. police review says officers followed policy in Ney shooting case

Sep. 24—An internal review concerning a July 12 officer-involved shooting has been concluded by Clearcreek Twp. police.

Police Chief John Terrill said the internal review of all applicable police internal policies concluded that both officers followed appropriate policy guidelines.

"This critical incident has now been reviewed or had evidence processed by three independent agencies being, David P. Fornshell, County Prosecutor and the Warren Prosecutors Office, the Warren County Coroner's Office and the Ohio BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation) as well as our own internal policy examination," Terrill said. "The conclusion is that our officers acted lawfully and within policy."

He also said that Sgt. Nicole Cordero will be removed from administrative duty and placed back in her role as a shift supervisor sometime next week. She will be representing Clearcreek Twp. police at the funeral of K-9 Officer Seara Burton of the Richmond, Ind., Police Department, who died as a result of recent injuries in the line of duty.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was asked by Terrill to conduct the investigation of the officer-involved shooting on July 12. That report was forwarded to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office. Fornshell announced Thursday that he has determined the use of deadly force was "objectively reasonable" and won't be presenting the matter to a Warren County grand jury.

"After careful review of all the facts and evidence, I have concluded that Clearcreek Township Police Department Officer Eric Ney did not utilize any physical force against Mr. Evers," Fornshell said. "I have further concluded that the application of the use of deadly force by Clearcreek Township Police Department Sergeant Nicole Cordero was objectively reasonable under the circumstances."

On July 12, Cordero and Ney responded to a domestic violence complaint at 5945 N. State Route 48 in Clearcreek Twp. Mark Evers, the resident, pulled a handgun and shot Ney in the face.

Cordero shot Evers, who also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and died at the scene.

After multiple surgeries, Ney continues to deal with the critical injuries he received from this incident.