Clearcreek Twp. sergeant to return to supervisor role after internal review of July shooting

The Clearcreek Twp. Police sergeant involved in the July officer-involved shooting will now return to her supervisor role.

Police Chief John Terrill announced Friday that the department concluded a review of all “applicable” police internal policies related to the incident. The department said both Sgt. Nicole Cordero and Officer Eric Ney followed appropriate policy guidelines.

“Sgt. Nicole Cordero will be removed from administrative duty and placed back in her role as a shift supervisor,” Terrill said.

The news came one day after Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell announced that the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office had concluded its investigation into the incident that happened on July 12 in the 5900 block of State Route 48. Fornshell announced that Cordero would not face charges in connection to the incident.

Officer Eric Ney, a 14-year veteran of the force, was critically injured after being shot across the face by 65-year-old Mark Evers while investigating a domestic violence call. Ney was moved to a rehabilitation facility this week after a recent surgery to help patch a hole in his skull.

“Fearing for her life and the life of Officer Ney, Sergeant Nicole Cordero, immediately engaged Evers with her handgun,” Terrill said in a release.

The use of deadly force by Sgt. Cordero was found to be “objectively reasonable” under the circumstances, Prosecutor Fornshell said Thursday.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office concluded that Evers’ cause of death was “multiple gunshot wounds.” The coroner’s office was unable to determine Evers’ precise manner of death because, in addition to multiple gunshot wounds inflicted by Sgt. Cordero, Evers also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to Fornshell.

Terrill said that in addition to the department’s own internal policy examination, the incident “has now been reviewed or had evidence processed” the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, Warren County Coroner’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.



