Clearfield County man pleads to meth charges

David Hurst, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·1 min read

Oct. 8—A Clearfield County man pleaded guilty to methamphetamine-related charges Wednesday at U.S. District Court in Johnstown.

John McKinney, 53, of Hyde, was one of two Pennsylvania residents who entered pleas this week stemming from an indictment over a drug ring busted in 2020 for spreading meth across northern Pennsylvania.

McKinney pleaded guilty to being part of a conspiracy to distribute the drug between July 2019 to June 2020, federal prosecutors said.

A Lock Haven man, Jared Nyman, also pleaded to a drug count related to the distribution of 500 grams or more of the drug during the same span.

Sentencing hearings for both men are set for February 2022.

